Consumer Rating
(4)
2005 Lamborghini Gallardo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, prodigious V10 power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, reasonable interior ergonomics.
  • Lacks nimble precision of its competitors, sexy body lines make for poor visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Edgy styling, a great Audi-inspired interior and balanced all-wheel-drive handling make for a livable exotic thrill machine.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gallardo Ultimate Practical Exotic
Gallardoguy1,11/24/2005
Have owned every brand of exotic car available. Many are more expensive than Gallardo, but I have never experienced a car that was so much fun to drive and so responsive! Acceleration figures in the press must be off. Gallardo definitely out accelerates anything in it's class. Heard all wheel drive gave the car a strange feel. To the contrary, it makes the car more stable and able to handle turns far better. Put approximately 1500 miles on the car in less than a month, including track time, driving to grocery store, to dinner, and anywhere else I find excuse to drive it. First exotic I am comfortable using as every day car! German quality, Italian style - unbeatable combination!
A Beautiful Execution
Giovanni,02/18/2005
This is the best car I have ever owned. In the past, I have owned and driven many cars, but it had always been my dream to own a Lamborghini, and now I can drive it. Incredible handling, tight steering, and the interior is as nice as any other car Audi has built- not something you see very often in a car of this prestige. No doubt, it's an expensive toy, but for a car enthusiast it is easily worth it, even if you are concerned you can't afford it. The design is beautiful... the trasmission is perfect... honestly, there is nothing else like it.
My car of my dreams
alex allan,06/17/2005
When driving this car there is not another thing you can think about apart from pure driving pleasure. If you have got the money to afford a car like this there is not anything to compare it with. If you want a pure sports car with pure power, this is the one you are looking for. The lamborghini gallardo is the best thing that has ever happened to me.
Don't buy a Ferrari
Tifoso,08/21/2005
This vehicle is an awesome driving experience everyday in all traffic conditions. It has so much more power and responsive handling characteristics over a 360 or 430 Ferrari. The car is a wonderfully reliable every day driver. Rear vision is a minor problem when backing up, but is easily fixed with a rear camera installation. It outperforms every Ferrari I have ever owned and has spent NO TIME in the shop other than for regular scheduled service. It is a BLAST!!!!!!!!!
See all 4 reviews of the 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo
Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 7800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo features & specs
More about the 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo

Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo Overview

The Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo is offered in the following submodels: Gallardo Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 6M).

