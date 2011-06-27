Have owned every brand of exotic car available. Many are more expensive than Gallardo, but I have never experienced a car that was so much fun to drive and so responsive! Acceleration figures in the press must be off. Gallardo definitely out accelerates anything in it's class. Heard all wheel drive gave the car a strange feel. To the contrary, it makes the car more stable and able to handle turns far better. Put approximately 1500 miles on the car in less than a month, including track time, driving to grocery store, to dinner, and anywhere else I find excuse to drive it. First exotic I am comfortable using as every day car! German quality, Italian style - unbeatable combination!

