2005 Lamborghini Gallardo Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling, prodigious V10 power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, reasonable interior ergonomics.
- Lacks nimble precision of its competitors, sexy body lines make for poor visibility.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$42,806 - $80,467
Used Gallardo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Edgy styling, a great Audi-inspired interior and balanced all-wheel-drive handling make for a livable exotic thrill machine.
2005 Highlights
No significant changes for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gallardoguy1,11/24/2005
Have owned every brand of exotic car available. Many are more expensive than Gallardo, but I have never experienced a car that was so much fun to drive and so responsive! Acceleration figures in the press must be off. Gallardo definitely out accelerates anything in it's class. Heard all wheel drive gave the car a strange feel. To the contrary, it makes the car more stable and able to handle turns far better. Put approximately 1500 miles on the car in less than a month, including track time, driving to grocery store, to dinner, and anywhere else I find excuse to drive it. First exotic I am comfortable using as every day car! German quality, Italian style - unbeatable combination!
Giovanni,02/18/2005
This is the best car I have ever owned. In the past, I have owned and driven many cars, but it had always been my dream to own a Lamborghini, and now I can drive it. Incredible handling, tight steering, and the interior is as nice as any other car Audi has built- not something you see very often in a car of this prestige. No doubt, it's an expensive toy, but for a car enthusiast it is easily worth it, even if you are concerned you can't afford it. The design is beautiful... the trasmission is perfect... honestly, there is nothing else like it.
alex allan,06/17/2005
When driving this car there is not another thing you can think about apart from pure driving pleasure. If you have got the money to afford a car like this there is not anything to compare it with. If you want a pure sports car with pure power, this is the one you are looking for. The lamborghini gallardo is the best thing that has ever happened to me.
Tifoso,08/21/2005
This vehicle is an awesome driving experience everyday in all traffic conditions. It has so much more power and responsive handling characteristics over a 360 or 430 Ferrari. The car is a wonderfully reliable every day driver. Rear vision is a minor problem when backing up, but is easily fixed with a rear camera installation. It outperforms every Ferrari I have ever owned and has spent NO TIME in the shop other than for regular scheduled service. It is a BLAST!!!!!!!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo features & specs
MPG
8 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 7800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Gallardo
Related Used 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019