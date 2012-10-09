Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Now offering free shipping nationwide for a limited time only! Introducing the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Coupe, fully serviced and in perfect condition with a beautiful color combination! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superlegerra Coupe, but did not want to pay the new car price or get harassed at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Edition without the stress! This carbon fiber wearing lightweight edition Lamborghini is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and dependability. This 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera has a $267,880 MSRP and include: Super Trofeo Race Exhaust Travel Package - $750 Multimedia System + - $3,250 Brake Calipers, Silver - $850 LED Lights Package - $750 Floor Mats - $750 Carbon Fiber Engine Bay - $4,235 High Rear Wing - $6,500 HomeLINK - $550 Rear View Camera - $2,600 Carbon Package - $4,150 Anti Theft System - $800 Power Everything AND MORE! This eye catching 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera is a gorgeous and rare Giallo Midas Exterior with a Black Alcantara interior with suade seating and carbon fiber! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, all parts are original and vehicle is ready to make the new owner extremely happy! You are worry-free when bidding on this beautiful 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Coupe. Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2012 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP 570-4 SUPERLEGERRA FOR $1,304 A MONTH WITH $31,980 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT- PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR OWN STATE. PAYMENTS ARE ADVERTSIED FOR 144 MONTHS AT 6.75%! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL AND WORK A DEAL OUT at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 - Call anytime! We hope you are our next satisfied online buyer. Good luck and happy bidding. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWGU7AJ9CLA11854

Stock: A11854

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-23-2019