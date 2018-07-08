Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo for Sale Near Me

Wholesale Auto Purchasing - Frankenmuth / Michigan

2013 LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP560-4 V10 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, VERY LIMITED FINAL SPECIAL EDITION SERIES. HEAD TURNER! OMG LOOK AT THIS-WHOA!!!!! 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 CPE equipped with a 5.2L 560HP V10 engine, AWD and a 6-speed E-Gear (auto & paddle shift) transmission. This car is finished in a gorgeous Grigio Lynx (Metallic Gray) exterior color and Nero Perseus (Black) full leather interior along with Silver Q-Citura pattern stitching and Silver contrast stitching throughout. Recently & Only Serviced At Lamborghini Dealer All Receipts Books/Manuals Two Sets Of Keys Car Cover Battery Tender This Lambo Needs NOTHING!!!!!!! This Gallardo is in showroom condition and comes fully equipped including Gorgeous Grigio Lynx Metallic Gray Pearl Exterior!! Genuine Nero Perseus (Black) heated leather interior along with Platinum Silver Q-Citura pattern stitching and contrast stitching throughout the Interior!!! Fully Loaded With All Power Options Navigation Rear Camera Power Adjustable Seats Rear Hatch LED Lighting. Push Button Self Leveling System For This Hard To Pull In Situations! Professionally Installed Passport Radar Cost $3500. Vehicle Has Been 100% Fully Wrapped With 3M Xpel Clear Coat Protections And Ceramic Pro. This Gallardo Is As In New Condition As They Can Get. Absolute Gem, Stored Pampered Babied Not Flaw On The Whole Vehicle. A True Example Of Excellence! This Thing Turns Heads Wherever It Goes NOT Another One Like It In The World She's A True Example Of Fine Engineering And Quality! Be A Proud Owner Of This Impeccable Lamborghini. Carbon Fiber Side Skirts Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler Lip, 20inch Powder-coated Chrome Jolly Rancher Candy Red Rohana Wheels With Pirelli Tires. Pictures DO NOT Do The Justice These Wheels Are Unbelievably Gorgeous And Set This Car Off To The Fullest! Only 7800 Babied Miles. Shipping Included Anywhere in the Continental US. SAVE THOUSANDS buying from us. Good luck finding one this nice at this price!! CALL NOW because it will go

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWGU5AU8DLA13109

Stock: WAP1590

Certified Pre-Owned: No

