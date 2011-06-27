Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo
Pros & Cons
- Exotic styling
- tenacious traction
- forgiving all-wheel-drive handling
- ferocious power
- fantastic noises.
- Less nimble than some competitors
- ride can be stiff-legged.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even at the end of its run, the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo remains a desirable choice among exotic sports cars.
Vehicle overview
In the 10 years that Lamborghini has produced the Gallardo, there have been many notable milestones along the way. First, it represented the first car to be completely produced under Audi's leadership. This brought a marked improvement in quality, refinement and drivability that were sorely missing from previous Lamborghinis. Perhaps as a result, the Gallardo became the best-selling model in the company's 50-year history. All good things must come to an end, though. The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo signals the curtain call for the "Baby Lambo," as it's put out to pasture in favor of the all-new Huracan.
With its departure, the Gallardo takes with it rear-wheel drive and a gated manual transmission: two traditional hallmarks of exotic supercars. Going forward, all future Lamborghinis will feature all-wheel drive and automated manual "e-gear" transmissions. A fitting tribute, therefore, is the very limited run of Gallardo Anniversario Editions that not only commemorates 50 years of Lamborghini, but also offers rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission.
Most shoppers fortunate enough to afford a 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo might be tempted to wait out the Huracan watch, but it's doubtful that anyone who manages to acquire one of the last Gallardos will regret their purchase. It still provides a very high level of performance and entertainment that remains worthy of consideration beside the related Audi R8 as well as the Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren MP4-12C.
Lamborghini Gallardo models
The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo is a midengine exotic sports car that is offered as the LP550-2 coupe and Spyder roadster, LP560-4 coupe and Spyder roadster and LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica coupe and LP570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica roadster. The "-2" indicates rear-wheel drive, while "-4" indicates all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment on the LP550-2 and LP560-4 models includes 19-inch wheels, an automatically extending rear spoiler, bi-xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, a nose-raising suspension for curb clearance, dual-zone automatic climate control, power seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a multimedia driver interface similar to Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) system and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player. The Spyder has a full power-operated soft top, while coupes receive a transparent engine cover and LED accent lights.
Options include upgraded alloy wheels, simulated suede upholstery, fitted luggage, heated seats, a navigation system, a rearview camera and upgraded audio with iPod integration. Available packages include the Travel package (which adds a cupholder, a luggage net behind the seats and a small storage compartment near the steering wheel) as well as a pair of interior Carbon packages. The latter bathe the cabin in carbon-fiber trim -- you get less with one package and more with the other. Lamborghini also offers its "Ad Personam" customization program, which gives the buyer extensive input into exterior and interior color combinations.
The LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica coupe and Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica roadster get carbon-fiber exterior and interior components, a more powerful V10, a standard automated manual transmission, polycarbonate rear and side windows, lighter 19-inch wheels, a fixed and larger rear spoiler, carbon-ceramic brakes, faux suede upholstery and special colors. Most, but not all, of the regular Gallardo's options can be added.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering all 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo models is a mid-mounted 5.2-liter V10. A six-speed manual transmission is fitted to the Gallardo LP550-2. All other Gallardos receive a six-speed, single-clutch automated manual transmission known as "e-gear"; it is optional on the "550" models.
The Gallardo LP550-2 models produce 550 horsepower and 397 pound-feet of torque and send all power to the rear wheels. More power is available with the LP560-4, which sends 560 hp and 397 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Lamborghini estimates that these models will reach 60 mph in the mid-3-second range.
Finally, the LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica coupe and Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica squeeze even more power out of the 5.2-liter V10, with 570 hp and 397 lb-ft of torque on tap. All that thrust should be enough to get the car up to 60 mph in the low 3-second range.
EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 15 mpg combined (12 city/20 highway) with the traditional manual and 16 mpg combined (13 city/20 highway) with e-gear. Spyder models with the manual transmission drop by 1 mpg in combined driving.
Safety
Standard safety features on all 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo models include antilock brakes, stability control and side airbags with head protection. A rearview camera is optional.
Driving
The 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo's performance is just as otherworldly as one would expect from any exotic sports car. The V10 power plant shrieks off the line as the revs climb toward redline. Compared to the 458 Italia from archrival Ferrari, the Gallardo is slightly less nimble. It is, however, perfectly at home blasting down the highway and carving through high-speed sweepers. The LP570-4 models represent a further refinement of the Gallardo's capabilities, as these lightweight special editions are perfect for those who want to squeeze every drop of excitement possible from this lithe Lamborghini.
Interior
The Gallardo provides a fairly livable cabin. Leather and soft-touch materials adorn much of the interior, as one might expect, and the switchgear, gauges and multimedia driver interface are essentially pulled from the Audi parts bin. Some might bemoan this dilution of Lamborghini's traditional Italian character, but most will be thankful that everything actually works. Further advancements can be found in the fundamentally sound driving position and the comfortable and supportive seats.
The aforementioned multimedia interface leaves something to be desired, however, as the control knob and accompanying buttons are placed next to the screen rather than near the shifter (as they are on Audis), requiring altogether too much driver attention given the Gallardo's fearsome capabilities. Furthermore, storage space is negligible, and only the most limber drivers will find ingress and egress an easy task. The latter is par for the course in this segment, perhaps, but some competing models provide supercar performance without requiring contortionist antics to get behind the wheel.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Gallardo
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD
5.2L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|570 hp @ 8000 rpm
|LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD
5.2L 10cyl 6AM
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|570 hp @ 8000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Lamborghini Gallardo a good car?
Is the Lamborghini Gallardo reliable?
Is the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo?
The least-expensive 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo is the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $251,600.
Other versions include:
- LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $251,600
- LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) which starts at $251,600
What are the different models of Lamborghini Gallardo?
More about the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo
Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Overview
The Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo is offered in the following submodels: Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica, Gallardo Coupe, Gallardo Convertible, Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica, Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo Stradale. Available styles include LP 550-2 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 6M), LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M), LP 560-4 Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), LP 560-4 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), LP 560-4 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M), LP 570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M), LP 550-2 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), LP 570-4 Super Trofeo Stradale 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), LP 560-2 50 Anniversario 2dr Coupe (5.2L 10cyl 6M), LP 570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Edizione Tecnica 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), LP 550-2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), and LP 560-4 Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 Gallardo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 Gallardo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo?
Which 2014 Lamborghini Gallardos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo.
Can't find a new 2014 Lamborghini Gallardos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lamborghini Gallardo for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,179.
Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,270.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lamborghini lease specials
Related Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles