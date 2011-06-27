  1. Home
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, prodigious V10 power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, reasonable interior ergonomics.
  • Lacks nimble precision of its competitors, sexy body lines make for poor visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Edgy styling, a great Audi-inspired interior and balanced all-wheel-drive handling make for a livable exotic thrill machine.

2004 Highlights

The Gallardo is new for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An excellent machine!
Exotic driver,05/27/2008
This has been the best handling car I've ever driven. It is amazing in corners, in the rain, and on the track. Nothing significant has gone wrong in 10,000 miles except for the A/C. People love to see the car out and always compliment it and ask about it.
Supercar
recon40,02/17/2008
My car had 6800 miles on it when I took delivery. It was a one-owner car. I've yet to put a thousand miles on it but I already know what I like and dislike. Hitting bumps and even road seams is like being inside a drum, and it feels like there are no springs or shocks whatsoever. Also, in slow, tight turns such as in parking or turning into and out of my garage or driveway, the car makes a grinding noise and actually shudders. It feels horrible --like the transmission is going to fall out, yet everyone -- dealers and other owners -- say that all Gallardos do that. It's hard to believe a car of this quality can have such a worrisome, annoying characteristic.
a true drivers car
edwardchistos,04/08/2004
i have two lamborghinis. a gallardo and a mercielogo. the gallardo does what its bigger brother cant. you cand drive it on the streets and race tracks unlike the mercielogo. truly this is an enthusiasts dream machine with proformance that will make your left foot shake
Get one!
stephen peters,04/08/2004
This is one car that people should think about getting. The smooth ride will blow you away.
Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
494 hp @ 7800 rpm
More about the 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Overview

The Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo is offered in the following submodels: Gallardo Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 6M).

