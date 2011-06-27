2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling, prodigious V10 power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, reasonable interior ergonomics.
- Lacks nimble precision of its competitors, sexy body lines make for poor visibility.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$37,387 - $73,525
Used Gallardo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Edgy styling, a great Audi-inspired interior and balanced all-wheel-drive handling make for a livable exotic thrill machine.
2004 Highlights
The Gallardo is new for 2004.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Exotic driver,05/27/2008
This has been the best handling car I've ever driven. It is amazing in corners, in the rain, and on the track. Nothing significant has gone wrong in 10,000 miles except for the A/C. People love to see the car out and always compliment it and ask about it.
recon40,02/17/2008
My car had 6800 miles on it when I took delivery. It was a one-owner car. I've yet to put a thousand miles on it but I already know what I like and dislike. Hitting bumps and even road seams is like being inside a drum, and it feels like there are no springs or shocks whatsoever. Also, in slow, tight turns such as in parking or turning into and out of my garage or driveway, the car makes a grinding noise and actually shudders. It feels horrible --like the transmission is going to fall out, yet everyone -- dealers and other owners -- say that all Gallardos do that. It's hard to believe a car of this quality can have such a worrisome, annoying characteristic.
edwardchistos,04/08/2004
i have two lamborghinis. a gallardo and a mercielogo. the gallardo does what its bigger brother cant. you cand drive it on the streets and race tracks unlike the mercielogo. truly this is an enthusiasts dream machine with proformance that will make your left foot shake
stephen peters,04/08/2004
This is one car that people should think about getting. The smooth ride will blow you away.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo features & specs
MPG
8 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
494 hp @ 7800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Gallardo
Related Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019