Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,799
|$12,652
|$14,814
|Clean
|$10,542
|$12,354
|$14,448
|Average
|$10,026
|$11,759
|$13,715
|Rough
|$9,510
|$11,164
|$12,982
Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,311
|$14,340
|$16,712
|Clean
|$12,017
|$14,003
|$16,299
|Average
|$11,429
|$13,328
|$15,472
|Rough
|$10,841
|$12,654
|$14,646
Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,898
|$11,682
|$13,762
|Clean
|$9,661
|$11,407
|$13,422
|Average
|$9,189
|$10,858
|$12,741
|Rough
|$8,716
|$10,308
|$12,061
Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,961
|$10,499
|$12,292
|Clean
|$8,748
|$10,252
|$11,988
|Average
|$8,320
|$9,758
|$11,381
|Rough
|$7,892
|$9,264
|$10,773