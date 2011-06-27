Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,427
|$4,916
|$6,011
|Clean
|$3,190
|$4,580
|$5,586
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,907
|$4,735
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,234
|$3,885
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,513
|$3,678
|$4,533
|Clean
|$2,339
|$3,426
|$4,213
|Average
|$1,991
|$2,923
|$3,572
|Rough
|$1,644
|$2,420
|$2,930
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,754
|$5,671
|$7,073
|Clean
|$3,494
|$5,283
|$6,573
|Average
|$2,975
|$4,507
|$5,572
|Rough
|$2,455
|$3,731
|$4,572
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,322
|$4,811
|$5,904
|Clean
|$3,092
|$4,482
|$5,486
|Average
|$2,633
|$3,824
|$4,651
|Rough
|$2,173
|$3,165
|$3,816
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,912
|$4,470
|$5,607
|Clean
|$2,711
|$4,164
|$5,211
|Average
|$2,308
|$3,552
|$4,418
|Rough
|$1,905
|$2,941
|$3,624
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,440
|$5,013
|$6,168
|Clean
|$3,202
|$4,670
|$5,732
|Average
|$2,726
|$3,984
|$4,859
|Rough
|$2,250
|$3,298
|$3,987
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$4,556
|$5,608
|Clean
|$2,906
|$4,244
|$5,212
|Average
|$2,474
|$3,621
|$4,419
|Rough
|$2,042
|$2,997
|$3,625
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,151
|$4,583
|$5,635
|Clean
|$2,933
|$4,270
|$5,236
|Average
|$2,497
|$3,642
|$4,439
|Rough
|$2,061
|$3,015
|$3,642
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,684
|$3,936
|$4,853
|Clean
|$2,498
|$3,667
|$4,510
|Average
|$2,127
|$3,128
|$3,824
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,589
|$3,137
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,577
|$5,158
|$6,319
|Clean
|$3,330
|$4,805
|$5,872
|Average
|$2,835
|$4,099
|$4,978
|Rough
|$2,340
|$3,393
|$4,084
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,645
|$5,296
|$6,509
|Clean
|$3,393
|$4,934
|$6,048
|Average
|$2,888
|$4,209
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,384
|$3,484
|$4,207
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,321
|$4,795
|$5,877
|Clean
|$3,091
|$4,467
|$5,462
|Average
|$2,632
|$3,811
|$4,630
|Rough
|$2,172
|$3,155
|$3,799