Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,427$4,916$6,011
Clean$3,190$4,580$5,586
Average$2,716$3,907$4,735
Rough$2,242$3,234$3,885
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,513$3,678$4,533
Clean$2,339$3,426$4,213
Average$1,991$2,923$3,572
Rough$1,644$2,420$2,930
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,754$5,671$7,073
Clean$3,494$5,283$6,573
Average$2,975$4,507$5,572
Rough$2,455$3,731$4,572
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,322$4,811$5,904
Clean$3,092$4,482$5,486
Average$2,633$3,824$4,651
Rough$2,173$3,165$3,816
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,912$4,470$5,607
Clean$2,711$4,164$5,211
Average$2,308$3,552$4,418
Rough$1,905$2,941$3,624
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,440$5,013$6,168
Clean$3,202$4,670$5,732
Average$2,726$3,984$4,859
Rough$2,250$3,298$3,987
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,122$4,556$5,608
Clean$2,906$4,244$5,212
Average$2,474$3,621$4,419
Rough$2,042$2,997$3,625
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,151$4,583$5,635
Clean$2,933$4,270$5,236
Average$2,497$3,642$4,439
Rough$2,061$3,015$3,642
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,684$3,936$4,853
Clean$2,498$3,667$4,510
Average$2,127$3,128$3,824
Rough$1,756$2,589$3,137
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,577$5,158$6,319
Clean$3,330$4,805$5,872
Average$2,835$4,099$4,978
Rough$2,340$3,393$4,084
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,645$5,296$6,509
Clean$3,393$4,934$6,048
Average$2,888$4,209$5,128
Rough$2,384$3,484$4,207
Estimated values
2011 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,321$4,795$5,877
Clean$3,091$4,467$5,462
Average$2,632$3,811$4,630
Rough$2,172$3,155$3,799
Sell my 2011 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,339 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,426 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,339 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,426 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,339 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,426 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Kia Forte ranges from $1,644 to $4,533, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.