Estimated values
2004 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,162
|$3,111
|$3,633
|Clean
|$1,926
|$2,776
|$3,241
|Average
|$1,454
|$2,105
|$2,456
|Rough
|$983
|$1,435
|$1,672
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,918
|$5,185
|$5,886
|Clean
|$3,491
|$4,626
|$5,251
|Average
|$2,636
|$3,509
|$3,980
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,392
|$2,708
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,513
|$4,112
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,134
|$3,668
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,377
|$2,780
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,620
|$1,892