Estimated values
2000 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,773
|$3,124
|$3,862
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,785
|$3,444
|Average
|$1,185
|$2,108
|$2,606
|Rough
|$793
|$1,431
|$1,769
Estimated values
2000 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,799
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,496
|$3,073
|Average
|$1,079
|$1,889
|$2,325
|Rough
|$722
|$1,282
|$1,578