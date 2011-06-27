  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar S-Type
  4. Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 S-Type
Overview
See S-Type Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight3650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width80.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Alpine Metallic
  • Seafrost
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Mistral Blue
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Carnival Red Mica
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Meteorite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Almond
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
See S-Type Inventory

Related Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles