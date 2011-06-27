  1. Home
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,012$45,612$49,599
Clean$40,909$44,434$48,262
Average$38,705$42,077$45,588
Rough$36,500$39,720$42,913
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,906$35,138$38,688
Clean$31,069$34,230$37,645
Average$29,395$32,415$35,559
Rough$27,720$30,599$33,473
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,719$54,536$58,795
Clean$49,388$53,127$57,210
Average$46,726$50,309$54,040
Rough$44,065$47,491$50,869
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,200$42,711$46,592
Clean$38,171$41,608$45,336
Average$36,114$39,401$42,824
Rough$34,057$37,194$40,311
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,137$46,770$50,798
Clean$42,005$45,562$49,429
Average$39,742$43,146$46,690
Rough$37,478$40,729$43,950
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,055$35,660$39,602
Clean$31,214$34,739$38,534
Average$29,532$32,897$36,398
Rough$27,850$31,054$34,263
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,592$48,265$52,342
Clean$43,422$47,018$50,930
Average$41,081$44,524$48,108
Rough$38,741$42,030$45,286
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,945$53,457$57,392
Clean$48,635$52,076$55,845
Average$46,014$49,314$52,750
Rough$43,393$46,552$49,655
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,566$34,615$37,971
Clean$30,738$33,721$36,947
Average$29,081$31,932$34,900
Rough$27,425$30,144$32,852
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,041$32,834$35,915
Clean$29,252$31,985$34,947
Average$27,676$30,289$33,010
Rough$26,099$28,592$31,073
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,941$41,308$45,030
Clean$36,946$40,241$43,816
Average$34,955$38,107$41,388
Rough$32,964$35,973$38,960
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,195$32,076$35,245
Clean$28,429$31,247$34,294
Average$26,897$29,590$32,394
Rough$25,365$27,932$30,493
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,407$51,152$55,318
Clean$46,163$49,831$53,826
Average$43,676$47,188$50,844
Rough$41,188$44,545$47,861
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,394$63,177$67,445
Clean$57,835$61,545$65,626
Average$54,718$58,281$61,989
Rough$51,601$55,017$58,353
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,947$42,214$45,838
Clean$37,925$41,124$44,602
Average$35,881$38,942$42,130
Rough$33,837$36,761$39,658
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,156$36,544$40,264
Clean$32,286$35,600$39,179
Average$30,546$33,712$37,008
Rough$28,806$31,824$34,837
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,644$33,819$37,304
Clean$29,840$32,945$36,298
Average$28,232$31,198$34,286
Rough$26,624$29,451$32,275
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,952$49,661$53,782
Clean$44,746$48,378$52,332
Average$42,335$45,812$49,432
Rough$39,923$43,246$46,532
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,298$34,504$38,022
Clean$30,477$33,612$36,997
Average$28,835$31,830$34,947
Rough$27,192$30,047$32,897
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,158$40,540$44,274
Clean$36,183$39,492$43,080
Average$34,233$37,398$40,693
Rough$32,283$35,303$38,305
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,385$64,357$68,827
Clean$58,801$62,694$66,971
Average$55,632$59,369$63,260
Rough$52,463$56,044$59,549
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,558$44,115$48,048
Clean$39,494$42,975$46,752
Average$37,366$40,696$44,162
Rough$35,237$38,416$41,571
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar F-TYPE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE ranges from $25,365 to $35,245, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.