Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,012
|$45,612
|$49,599
|Clean
|$40,909
|$44,434
|$48,262
|Average
|$38,705
|$42,077
|$45,588
|Rough
|$36,500
|$39,720
|$42,913
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,906
|$35,138
|$38,688
|Clean
|$31,069
|$34,230
|$37,645
|Average
|$29,395
|$32,415
|$35,559
|Rough
|$27,720
|$30,599
|$33,473
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,719
|$54,536
|$58,795
|Clean
|$49,388
|$53,127
|$57,210
|Average
|$46,726
|$50,309
|$54,040
|Rough
|$44,065
|$47,491
|$50,869
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,200
|$42,711
|$46,592
|Clean
|$38,171
|$41,608
|$45,336
|Average
|$36,114
|$39,401
|$42,824
|Rough
|$34,057
|$37,194
|$40,311
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,137
|$46,770
|$50,798
|Clean
|$42,005
|$45,562
|$49,429
|Average
|$39,742
|$43,146
|$46,690
|Rough
|$37,478
|$40,729
|$43,950
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,055
|$35,660
|$39,602
|Clean
|$31,214
|$34,739
|$38,534
|Average
|$29,532
|$32,897
|$36,398
|Rough
|$27,850
|$31,054
|$34,263
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,592
|$48,265
|$52,342
|Clean
|$43,422
|$47,018
|$50,930
|Average
|$41,081
|$44,524
|$48,108
|Rough
|$38,741
|$42,030
|$45,286
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,945
|$53,457
|$57,392
|Clean
|$48,635
|$52,076
|$55,845
|Average
|$46,014
|$49,314
|$52,750
|Rough
|$43,393
|$46,552
|$49,655
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,566
|$34,615
|$37,971
|Clean
|$30,738
|$33,721
|$36,947
|Average
|$29,081
|$31,932
|$34,900
|Rough
|$27,425
|$30,144
|$32,852
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,041
|$32,834
|$35,915
|Clean
|$29,252
|$31,985
|$34,947
|Average
|$27,676
|$30,289
|$33,010
|Rough
|$26,099
|$28,592
|$31,073
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,941
|$41,308
|$45,030
|Clean
|$36,946
|$40,241
|$43,816
|Average
|$34,955
|$38,107
|$41,388
|Rough
|$32,964
|$35,973
|$38,960
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,195
|$32,076
|$35,245
|Clean
|$28,429
|$31,247
|$34,294
|Average
|$26,897
|$29,590
|$32,394
|Rough
|$25,365
|$27,932
|$30,493
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,407
|$51,152
|$55,318
|Clean
|$46,163
|$49,831
|$53,826
|Average
|$43,676
|$47,188
|$50,844
|Rough
|$41,188
|$44,545
|$47,861
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,394
|$63,177
|$67,445
|Clean
|$57,835
|$61,545
|$65,626
|Average
|$54,718
|$58,281
|$61,989
|Rough
|$51,601
|$55,017
|$58,353
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,947
|$42,214
|$45,838
|Clean
|$37,925
|$41,124
|$44,602
|Average
|$35,881
|$38,942
|$42,130
|Rough
|$33,837
|$36,761
|$39,658
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,156
|$36,544
|$40,264
|Clean
|$32,286
|$35,600
|$39,179
|Average
|$30,546
|$33,712
|$37,008
|Rough
|$28,806
|$31,824
|$34,837
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,644
|$33,819
|$37,304
|Clean
|$29,840
|$32,945
|$36,298
|Average
|$28,232
|$31,198
|$34,286
|Rough
|$26,624
|$29,451
|$32,275
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,952
|$49,661
|$53,782
|Clean
|$44,746
|$48,378
|$52,332
|Average
|$42,335
|$45,812
|$49,432
|Rough
|$39,923
|$43,246
|$46,532
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,298
|$34,504
|$38,022
|Clean
|$30,477
|$33,612
|$36,997
|Average
|$28,835
|$31,830
|$34,947
|Rough
|$27,192
|$30,047
|$32,897
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,158
|$40,540
|$44,274
|Clean
|$36,183
|$39,492
|$43,080
|Average
|$34,233
|$37,398
|$40,693
|Rough
|$32,283
|$35,303
|$38,305
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,385
|$64,357
|$68,827
|Clean
|$58,801
|$62,694
|$66,971
|Average
|$55,632
|$59,369
|$63,260
|Rough
|$52,463
|$56,044
|$59,549
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,558
|$44,115
|$48,048
|Clean
|$39,494
|$42,975
|$46,752
|Average
|$37,366
|$40,696
|$44,162
|Rough
|$35,237
|$38,416
|$41,571