Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car. Jim , 10/03/2016 S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I've only had the car for a month. So my review will be limited to initial impressions. Looks. The car is stunning. I've never had a car that people stop and take pictures of when it's parked. And I've owned some VERY nice sports cars. Sound. The car sounds incredible, especially in dynamic mode with the exhaust in loud. i've always thought Porsche flat-6s sounded the best, but the Jag is darn close. Handling. I'm still getting used to the car, haven't really played around with it with the stability control off. But it has minimal body roll, and very linear (if touchy in dynamic mode) throttle response. It throttle steers well in corners. Power is adequate. Book says 0-60 in a smidge under 5 seconds, and that feels about right. Yes, a new base boxster will about match it for less (I test drove one), but who wants to listen to a Subaru soundtrack. Turn in isn't as quick as my old Boxster, no surprise, but it isn't bad. As good or better than a Z4M Coupe. Braking is nothing short of incredible. I have the performance braking package, and while a bit touchy, stops are extremely short and consistent. Jaguar obviously uses a very soft "track" pad, as even a short drive will coat the wheels with brake dust. Which I'm sure means shorter replacement intervals. Ride. Actually not too bad. My car has the 20" Carbon Fiber wheels (they are really aluminum with some attached CF accent pieces), but it still rides tolerably, I commute 110 miles to a client site twice a month, and the trip is easy and comfortable. (Bear in mind I've owned sports cars my entire life, so my opinion of "comfortable" and yours might differ:)). Visibility. OK, here I need to deduct points. The door sills are high, so it is difficult to see curbs when turning and parking (I leave plenty of room) and resting you arm on the door sill leaves it at an odd angle. The nose is long, and I would HIGHLY recommend the package with the parking assist. I don't need the backup camera as much, but the front sensors for pulling forward are a godsend. Overall visibility really isn't that bad (better than a new corvette in my pinion). Just the price you pay for form over function. Storage space. a glove compartment, arm rest compartment, and open cubby are what you get up front. Generally all I need, but the rear compartment is rather small, there is a little area that is deeper, but you really are going to have issues with more than a few soft suitcases. Technology. Oodles. As expected, it has pretty much everything you could want. An awesome sound system, loads of customization for car systems, very good blue tooth integration, you can adjust the side bolsters in the seats (Ok, not really tech, but it is very cool), etc. The navigation system is not very intuitive though. Read the manual before you jump in and try to program in a destination. You're welcome. Reliability. No problems to date. There is an annoying buzz/rattle in the right rear, which might just be the cover for the storage area, I haven't located it yet. But other than that, nothing of note. Anyway, I'd highly recommend the F-Type. Yes, you can buy cars that perform better for less. But unless you're tracking the car (and driving for track times) you'll never notice the few tenths of a second here and there. You get a stunning car, that sounds incredible, and is a blast to drive. And you won't constantly pass yourself, as you will if you buy a Porsche, Corvette, etc.

Bad Kitty! Michael , 12/08/2018 R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Update to prior review: My F-Type was involved in, what I consider, a minor rear-ending. It took a less-than 30 MPH bunt to the dead center of the rear bumper. The bumper wound up with a visible crease down the middle, and the trunk lid, being made mainly of fiberglass, essentially crumbled. Original estimate for repair was around $6K USD. However, the dealer-authorized repair facility was concerned the price for repair could go higher, because "...it's a convertible..." They wanted to have their special team remove most of the rear hardware and "bench" the car on a device that, apparently rare in the U.S., will indicate if the car had suffered a structural loss. According to the F-Type experts (and, I'm not being facetious or critical of them), the car, because it was a convertible, "bucked" on impact, essentially destroying the car. Price tag to repair "if possible" was not pushing $40K USD. My insurance adjuster's discussion with me included parts of the conversation with the repair facility, including, but not limited to, "...parts are not possible to get...," and, "...structurally, it's a total loss." Apparently, the convertible is something of a weakling on impact. So, when I rec'v the settlement check, I'm going to research available F-Type coupes from model year 2017, then acquire one. My previous opinions of the car haven't changed. It's gorgeous, a blast to drive and better than therapy. Just not getting another dangerous convertible. FYI - It had just crossed 6,000 miles on the odometer. Makes you want to cry... Be ready for a LOT of attention from on-lookers! Not always welcome, though (LOL!)... As another reviewer has conveyed, we've had people: walk up to the car and pose with it; hang out windows of moving vehicles "cat calling" and waving frantically; try to goad us into impromptu races; drive around us, taking moving pictures; etc. The car is super sexy, accelerates like a rocket, handles like a dream, stops on a dime, and has the Voice of God!! Other car buffs have actually asked us to start the engine just so they can hear what they've read about. And, let's face it, Ain't nothin' like a Racing Red, top-down Jag on a beautiful day!! Get one and you can fire your therapist!!!!

Jag F-Type Steven , 06/15/2017 S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful This car is amazing to drive. Each time you get in the car, you feel like the Pilot of an F15 Fighter Jet. Putting the car into Dynamic Mode when entering a highway sounds like a Jet taking off with Active Sport Exhaust on. AWD really enables the car to perform at a high level on wet roads. This is a smart car with Vision package, a little car symbol on the corner of your mirrors lights up when another car is in the nearby lane (prevents any missed blindspots by the driver). The car has automatic rain sensors and puts the wipers on at the appropriate speed of the rainfall. It also has Auto headlights. The car will activate the high beams when needed and senses oncoming traffic from a good distance and shuts them off until the car passes and they are immediate turned back on. Very impressive. Not to mention, this is a very unique car with very few on the road. You will get many, many looks of awe and wonder. People will approach you and want to talk about the car.

A dream car - with a stick no less! NY F-Type Lover , 06/24/2017 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Best review I can think of: Driving the other day and this 20 something year old in a Nissan Altima is taking pictures of my car. He is racing ahead, then holding back, then right next to me. At a traffic light, he pulls up next to me and rolls down his window. He apologizes for making an idiot of himself with the photos, but just wants me to know that when he gets home, he is posting the pictures of my car on his Facebook site with the intended caption stating that 'this is my dream car". That is what it is like to drive a Jaguar F-Type. Oh, and did I mention it has a manual transmission? The color, the wheels, the styling, the butterly smooth action and positive engagement of the clutch and stick...I could go on and on... Two years and 17,500 miles later, my opinion on this car has not changed one bit. I am still head over heals in love with it. I am however, sorry to report that Jaguar has eliminated the manual transmission option for 2020. Oh well, looks like I will be purchasing my leased car next year. If you can find one, buy one! December - 2019: I have 23,000 miles on the car and have extended my lease. The original (summer type performance) tires lasted 20,500 miles and were recently replaced with a set of Continental Extreme Contact DWS06 tires which are giving me a much more comfortable ride, and much help with a recent 1" snow fall accumulation. Gas mileage is still stellar at 25mpg. I am proud to report that besides (no-charge) factory service, there have been absolutely no issues with this vehicle. Not one single problem - no warranty claims what-so-ever. Still love it as much as the day I drove it home.