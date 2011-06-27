Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

10+ Months/11k+ Miles Later... 2016JagF-TypeC , 05/11/2016 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful Still in love and yes, extremely fun to drive! Just tinted the windows so it looks bad a** on white. I'll summarize the good and bad I've experienced so far. Pros: According to trip computer averaging a whopping 25.5 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving. Beautiful interior design and aesthetic layout of controls. My first Jag and everything was very intuitive and easy to learn. Very quick and super smooth gear shifts whether in automatic or using manual paddle shifters. Dynamic mode turns this from a civilized luxury sport car to a hilariously fun roaring "beast". Trunk space able to fit all road trip essentials including full size cooler and more. Once you find a good fit the sport seats provide excellent support and fits like a glove. Lovely safety features of the Vision Pack (e.g. blind spot monitor, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic warning, etc.). Security knowing it's covered by Jaguar's "Best in Class" 5 yr./60k mi. warranty, scheduled service, and roadside assist. Exceptional VIP customer service from the dealership. Cons: Technology (e.g. GPS, electronic menu, blue-tooth, etc.) slow and from the stone ages. Experienced one or two minor electronic display glitches. Check engine light at 6k miles from faulty O2 sensor, dealership replaced . Low front plastic air dam annoyingly scrapes bottom all the time. Speakers vibrated on high volume at beginning but problem seems to have gone away now? I get friendly compliments from people all the time. My best experience is driving with the stereo off just listening to the purr of the active exhaust note or rocking it with the stereo on full blast. I actually get an urge and miss driving it if a few days have passed with it sitting in the garage. Worth every penny in joy and happiness imo! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't think twice, think three times BEFORE BUYING B , 09/15/2016 S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful This is my third F-Type in two months. The first was a "Certified" 2014 auto "S" with 12k mi., the second was another "Certified" 2014 auto base with 40k mi., the third is a previously unregistered 2016 Jaguar executive car with a manual (an "S") with 5k miles. Good: all three look great. The acceleration with the autos is great...the manual less so. Bad: all three had/have defective fuel fillers, defective stereos, squeaks/chirps/rattles/buzzes. (And the second one had a radiator hose rupture during the test drive...but I still bought it after it was fixed.) The first two were each in the shop for a week just after purchase due to these KNOWN problems. The dealers admitted they knew there were service bulletins out for these problems, but stated that Jag won't pay them to fix these problems pre-delivery. Each was bought back. Jag refuses to fix the defective stereos and told me it would void my warranty if I paid the $4k necessary to make it sound good. No joke: the $500 Fender stereo in VW's is light years better than the 770W Meridian system, which spews out muffled bass and tinny mids. The bass is distorted in all of them. Try this: compare bass at full with sub at zero and vice versa--not much volume from the one at full. Then, put one at full and add some volume from the other: disproportionate volume increase and muddy distortion. Then, put them both up high and send the sound to the back: not much from the subs in back...except for gurgling distortion. I thought the 2016 models had all of these problems fixed. I was wrong. Shame on me. The present car is a lease and the dealer won't unwind it because the car was never previously registered. I got an amazing lease: a $96k sticker reduced by $25k, making a first month plus fees drive off with $762/mo. for 33 mo. with 15k mi./year thereafter. But, if the stereo is so bad, the gas pumps shut off twenty times during fill-ups, and a buzzing erupts when the exhaust button is on loud and the accelerator is depressed between 2,650 rpm and 3,000 rpm, how good a deal is it?? I could go on and on.... Never again an F-Type. Never again a Jaguar. Just buy a good used 911 and be done with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Warning F-Type VIN SAJWA6AT1H8K38814 Steve Miller , 04/10/2018 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Warning for potential buyers of black 2017 F-Type VIN SAJWA6AT1H8K38814. I am the original owner of the car which was bought new in Greenville, SC. The car was bought back from me by the dealer because it has a defect that can't be fixed. In hot weather only, the dash makes a horrible creaking noise. In cool weather it is quiet. The dealer tried to fix the problem more than once, they even tried replacing the dash, finally they admitted they could not fix it. At that time, the plan was to replace the car. Long story short after six months of stall tactics and excuses, they would not replace the car without me having to spend in excess of $10,000.00. No thanks, I know better than to throw good money after bad. Since I had them dead to rights with a potential lemon law case, they agreed to buy the car back for the entire sales price. After I signed the papers, the sales manager admitted to me that they planned to resell the car as they weren't sure it had a defect. What??? Apparently they are going to claim amnesia when they sell this lemon to an unsuspecting buyer on a cool day when the defect is not evident. Sadly a used car buyer will not have the protection of the lemon law that I had. If you are thinking of buying this car be sure to drive it on a sunny hot day after it has been sitting outside, you will change your mind. If you have bought this car, please contact me (look on Facebook Jaguar F Type fans page for my post). I have the proof you need to get your money back. This dealer is has no integrity whatsoever and Jaguar should be ashamed that they represent them! Report Abuse

Extremely disappoited with the vehicle Junk my Jag , 07/02/2017 S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I've had the car for 10 weeks and it's been in service for half that time. Yes, my new car has been at the service facility for five weeks....and counting! My problems started the first week I had the car; the engine stalled out at a red light and needed to be re-started, the trip odometer has more mileage than the overall vehicle mileage (Strange. Right?) and the vapor lock on the gas tank makes fueling an effort. Then the sbs system was faulty, as the air-bag light was continuously illuminated and the passenger seat became inoperable. Now the exhaust system does not work properly. Parts have been replaced, wiring checked and diagnosing the issues remain a mystery. The car is fun to drive, looks nice and drives well, but owning the vehicle is a hassle, an inconvenience and the worst new car experience of my life. If I could return it, I would. In fact, I want a refund and will gladly go back to my hassle-free Infiniti Q-60S or my Mercedes. Anything. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse