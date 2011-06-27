Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,712
|$29,894
|$33,284
|Clean
|$25,892
|$28,990
|$32,227
|Average
|$24,251
|$27,181
|$30,113
|Rough
|$22,610
|$25,373
|$27,999
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,832
|$45,715
|$49,910
|Clean
|$40,547
|$44,332
|$48,326
|Average
|$37,978
|$41,566
|$45,156
|Rough
|$35,408
|$38,800
|$41,986
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,174
|$44,784
|$48,699
|Clean
|$39,910
|$43,429
|$47,153
|Average
|$37,381
|$40,720
|$44,060
|Rough
|$34,852
|$38,010
|$40,967
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,525
|$38,115
|$41,967
|Clean
|$33,465
|$36,962
|$40,635
|Average
|$31,344
|$34,656
|$37,969
|Rough
|$29,224
|$32,350
|$35,304
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,945
|$35,210
|$38,717
|Clean
|$30,964
|$34,145
|$37,487
|Average
|$29,002
|$32,015
|$35,028
|Rough
|$27,040
|$29,884
|$32,569
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,011
|$69,432
|$74,321
|Clean
|$63,015
|$67,332
|$71,961
|Average
|$59,022
|$63,131
|$67,241
|Rough
|$55,028
|$58,930
|$62,521
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,306
|$36,840
|$40,627
|Clean
|$32,283
|$35,726
|$39,337
|Average
|$30,237
|$33,497
|$36,757
|Rough
|$28,192
|$31,268
|$34,176
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,106
|$34,445
|$38,020
|Clean
|$30,151
|$33,403
|$36,812
|Average
|$28,240
|$31,319
|$34,398
|Rough
|$26,330
|$29,235
|$31,983
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,868
|$28,792
|$31,915
|Clean
|$25,074
|$27,921
|$30,901
|Average
|$23,485
|$26,179
|$28,874
|Rough
|$21,896
|$24,437
|$26,847
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,166
|$35,645
|$39,368
|Clean
|$31,178
|$34,566
|$38,118
|Average
|$29,203
|$32,410
|$35,618
|Rough
|$27,227
|$30,253
|$33,118
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,531
|$30,611
|$33,901
|Clean
|$26,686
|$29,685
|$32,825
|Average
|$24,995
|$27,833
|$30,672
|Rough
|$23,304
|$25,981
|$28,519
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,589
|$29,437
|$32,489
|Clean
|$25,772
|$28,547
|$31,457
|Average
|$24,139
|$26,766
|$29,394
|Rough
|$22,506
|$24,985
|$27,331
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,451
|$33,792
|$37,366
|Clean
|$29,515
|$32,770
|$36,179
|Average
|$27,645
|$30,725
|$33,806
|Rough
|$25,775
|$28,681
|$31,433