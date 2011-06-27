  1. Home
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,712$29,894$33,284
Clean$25,892$28,990$32,227
Average$24,251$27,181$30,113
Rough$22,610$25,373$27,999
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,832$45,715$49,910
Clean$40,547$44,332$48,326
Average$37,978$41,566$45,156
Rough$35,408$38,800$41,986
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,174$44,784$48,699
Clean$39,910$43,429$47,153
Average$37,381$40,720$44,060
Rough$34,852$38,010$40,967
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,525$38,115$41,967
Clean$33,465$36,962$40,635
Average$31,344$34,656$37,969
Rough$29,224$32,350$35,304
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,945$35,210$38,717
Clean$30,964$34,145$37,487
Average$29,002$32,015$35,028
Rough$27,040$29,884$32,569
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,011$69,432$74,321
Clean$63,015$67,332$71,961
Average$59,022$63,131$67,241
Rough$55,028$58,930$62,521
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,306$36,840$40,627
Clean$32,283$35,726$39,337
Average$30,237$33,497$36,757
Rough$28,192$31,268$34,176
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,106$34,445$38,020
Clean$30,151$33,403$36,812
Average$28,240$31,319$34,398
Rough$26,330$29,235$31,983
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,868$28,792$31,915
Clean$25,074$27,921$30,901
Average$23,485$26,179$28,874
Rough$21,896$24,437$26,847
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,166$35,645$39,368
Clean$31,178$34,566$38,118
Average$29,203$32,410$35,618
Rough$27,227$30,253$33,118
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,531$30,611$33,901
Clean$26,686$29,685$32,825
Average$24,995$27,833$30,672
Rough$23,304$25,981$28,519
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,589$29,437$32,489
Clean$25,772$28,547$31,457
Average$24,139$26,766$29,394
Rough$22,506$24,985$27,331
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,451$33,792$37,366
Clean$29,515$32,770$36,179
Average$27,645$30,725$33,806
Rough$25,775$28,681$31,433
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,921 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar F-TYPE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,921 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,921 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE ranges from $21,896 to $31,915, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.