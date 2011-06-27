2022 Jaguar E-PACE
MSRP range: $49,995
|MSRP
|$51,045
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$50,945
What Should I Pay
2022 Jaguar E-PACE Review
- Ample power from turbocharged engine
- Relatively spacious inside
- Appealing mix of standard and luxury features
- Striking design
- Ride quality suffers with larger optional wheels
- Rear seats lack headroom
- Rearview camera now comes standard
- 3D surround camera added to options list
- Minor styling updates
- Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $49,995
- MPG & Fuel
- 21 City / 26 Hwy / 23 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.7 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 296 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 5 yr./ 60000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 173.0 in. / Height: 64.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 82.2 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: 4135 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 22.4 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 E-PACE both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Jaguar E-PACE fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the E-PACE has 22.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar E-PACE. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE:
- Rearview camera now comes standard
- 3D surround camera added to options list
- Minor styling updates
- Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Is the Jaguar E-PACE reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar E-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 E-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Jaguar E-PACE?
The least-expensive 2022 Jaguar E-PACE is the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,995.
Other versions include:
- 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $49,995
What are the different models of Jaguar E-PACE?
If you're interested in the Jaguar E-PACE, the next question is, which E-PACE model is right for you? E-PACE variants include 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
