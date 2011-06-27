2018 Jaguar E-PACE Review
Pros & Cons
- Ample power from turbocharged four-cylinder engines
- Relatively spacious accommodations
- Appealing mix of standard and optional luxury features
- Striking design from the inside out
- Ride quality can be harsh in some configurations with bigger wheels
- It's the heavyweight of the class at more than 4,000 pounds
- Highest cost of entry in the luxury compact segment
Jaguar's first crossover SUV, the F-Pace, has been a big success for the company thanks to its sharp-looking style and athletic performance. Now the company is doubling down on its success with the new 2018 Jaguar E-Pace.
The E-Pace's name could be confusing since a lot of automakers use an "E" to refer to electric power. But the E-Pace is just a smaller SUV, similar to how the Jaguar XE sedan is smaller compared to the XF sedan. In terms of size and price, the E-Pace is a bit bigger and more expensive than established subcompact SUVs such as the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.
Power comes from one of two available turbocharged four-cylinder engines: one that makes 246 horsepower and another that puts out 296 hp. All E-Paces are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The higher-output engine's all-wheel-drive system is more advanced and helps improve the E-Pace's handling when going around turns.
Overall, we're excited about the 2018 E-Pace. It's more expensive than some rival SUVs you might compare it to, but in return it delivers plenty of style, performance and features. It's quite possibly the best-equipped subcompact SUV available this year.
2018 Jaguar E-PACE models
The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace is offered in two main trims primarily distinguished by engine output: the base P250 and the P300 R-Dynamic. Additional features are broken out into four subtrims: Standard, S, SE and HSE. The base E-Pace P250 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque) while the E-Pace R-Dynamic gets a similar but more powerful version (296 hp, 295 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the board.
The P250 Standard comes with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, selectable drive modes, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system. Lane keeping assist and forward collision warning and mitigation with low-speed automatic braking are also included.
The S upgrade adds 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, additional smartphone integration, an automated parking system and a surround-view camera system.
The SE trim equips the E-Pace with 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, a power liftgate, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system, a blind-spot monitoring system and adaptive cruise control.
The top HSE is only offered with the higher-output R-Dynamic P300 models and adds 20-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, 18-way power seats with memory settings, premium leather upholstery and a full-digital instrument panel.
In addition to the power increase, E-Pace R-Dynamic P300 models (beginning with S trims and up) are also equipped with a performance-enhancing rear differential, special exterior and interior styling details, front foglights, and sport front seats with contrast stitching.
Most of the extra features from the higher trim levels are available as options on the S and SE. Other notable upgrades include a Climate Control package (adds heating for the front seats, steering wheel and windshield), a Drive package (additional safety features including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and upgraded forward collision mitigation), a Meridian surround-sound system, a surround-view parking camera system, and adaptive suspension dampers.
A limited run of First Edition models will also be available. In addition to much of the R-Dynamic content (except the more powerful engine), it comes with exclusive red paint, a black leather interior with red contrast stitching, and special 20-inch wheels. And just about all of the E-Pace's optional features are included as standard.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Monitors various driving inputs to detect driver fatigue and uses audible and visual alerts to tell the driver to take a break from the road.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Detects traffic signs using a forward-facing camera, and displays symbols in the message center and head-up display for driver awareness.
- Surround Camera System
- Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.
