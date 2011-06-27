  1. Home
2018 Jaguar E-PACE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ample power from turbocharged four-cylinder engines
  • Relatively spacious accommodations
  • Appealing mix of standard and optional luxury features
  • Striking design from the inside out
  • Ride quality can be harsh in some configurations with bigger wheels
  • It's the heavyweight of the class at more than 4,000 pounds
  • Highest cost of entry in the luxury compact segment
Which E-PACE does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the P250 E-Pace SE for its balance between cost and features. This model comes with the base engine, which puts out a respectable 246 horsepower, has standard all-wheel drive, and is packed full of features such as a power tailgate, 14-way power leather seats with memory function, an 11-speaker premium audio system, and a suite of advanced driving and parking aids. Due to the larger 19-inch wheels though, we'd also recommend getting the Adaptive Dynamics option, which can vary the suspension damping and improve ride quality (available in April 2018).

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Jaguar's first crossover SUV, the F-Pace, has been a big success for the company thanks to its sharp-looking style and athletic performance. Now the company is doubling down on its success with the new 2018 Jaguar E-Pace.

The E-Pace's name could be confusing since a lot of automakers use an "E" to refer to electric power. But the E-Pace is just a smaller SUV, similar to how the Jaguar XE sedan is smaller compared to the XF sedan. In terms of size and price, the E-Pace is a bit bigger and more expensive than established subcompact SUVs such as the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

Power comes from one of two available turbocharged four-cylinder engines: one that makes 246 horsepower and another that puts out 296 hp. All E-Paces are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The higher-output engine's all-wheel-drive system is more advanced and helps improve the E-Pace's handling when going around turns.

Overall, we're excited about the 2018 E-Pace. It's more expensive than some rival SUVs you might compare it to, but in return it delivers plenty of style, performance and features. It's quite possibly the best-equipped subcompact SUV available this year.

2018 Jaguar E-PACE models

The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace is offered in two main trims primarily distinguished by engine output: the base P250 and the P300 R-Dynamic. Additional features are broken out into four subtrims: Standard, S, SE and HSE. The base E-Pace P250 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque) while the E-Pace R-Dynamic gets a similar but more powerful version (296 hp, 295 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the board.

The P250 Standard comes with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, selectable drive modes, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system. Lane keeping assist and forward collision warning and mitigation with low-speed automatic braking are also included.

The S upgrade adds 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, additional smartphone integration, an automated parking system and a surround-view camera system.

The SE trim equips the E-Pace with 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, a power liftgate, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, an 11-speaker premium audio system, a blind-spot monitoring system and adaptive cruise control.

The top HSE is only offered with the higher-output R-Dynamic P300 models and adds 20-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, 18-way power seats with memory settings, premium leather upholstery and a full-digital instrument panel.

In addition to the power increase, E-Pace R-Dynamic P300 models (beginning with S trims and up) are also equipped with a performance-enhancing rear differential, special exterior and interior styling details, front foglights, and sport front seats with contrast stitching.

Most of the extra features from the higher trim levels are available as options on the S and SE. Other notable upgrades include a Climate Control package (adds heating for the front seats, steering wheel and windshield), a Drive package (additional safety features including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and upgraded forward collision mitigation), a Meridian surround-sound system, a surround-view parking camera system, and adaptive suspension dampers.

A limited run of First Edition models will also be available. In addition to much of the R-Dynamic content (except the more powerful engine), it comes with exclusive red paint, a black leather interior with red contrast stitching, and special 20-inch wheels. And just about all of the E-Pace's optional features are included as standard.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic HSE (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

The Jaguar E-Pace R-Dynamic impresses with speedy performance from its turbocharged 296-hp four-cylinder. Paired with a responsive, quick-shifting nine-speed transmission and accurate steering, the R-Dynamic delivers on its promise of a rewarding driving experience.

Comfort

The E-Pace's ergonomics are preferable to those of the larger F-Pace, striking a more natural balance between carlike familiarity and SUV utility. The upgraded 20-inch wheels are good for cornering but deliver a relatively harsh ride quality. But overall, the E-Pace feels unquestionably luxurious.

Interior

Despite its small SUV proportions, the E-Pace is surprisingly roomy on the inside. The back seat provides enough legroom for adults, even if the headroom may be tight for taller passengers. We can't comment on lower-trim versions, but the upgraded leather upholstery is a pleasant treat.

Utility

A lot of thought has been put toward utility. Jaguar managed to squeeze in quite a bit of small-item storage, with generous door pockets and cubbies. There's also a good amount of usable cargo space: 52.7 cubic feet with the second-row seat folded flat and 24.2 cubic feet with it in place.

Technology

For higher trims like the one we drove, you'll find a full digital display screen, a color head-up display, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, app integration and Wi-Fi. There's also a comprehensive suite of driver aids and active safety features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jaguar E-PACE.

5(50%)
4(7%)
3(7%)
2(14%)
1(22%)
3.5
14 reviews
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Jaguar E pace
Hk_650,08/01/2018
P250 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Bought this car because the Volvo XC40 I wanted to order was so far out on production. I thought this would be a good alternative despite being almost $10,000 more. However, the tech is extremely lacking, the interior is simple but my Chevy Cruze rs is just as nice. So no big points there. Also, the car has less then 2,000mi and been in the shop twice with transmission issues kicking it out of gear while driving down the road and not allowing you to select a gear, Essentially leaving you straded. Oh, and when I was asked to review from Jaguar they took down my review. So be quite weary if you decide to purchase this car.
Do Not Buy This Vehicle...Safety Defects Galore!
G.T. in SoCal,10/17/2018
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
After reading so many positive reviews, my E-Pace may be a lemon! The engine suddenly loses power (has happened to me twice, once in a 55mph zone and the second time on a 5 lane freeway!), the check engine light illuminates and the E-Pace goes into a "limp home" mode. Jaguar is well aware of this defect and has just rolled out a "software patch" to supposedly fix this issue. Too little, too late. I was almost rear ended by a semi when this first happened! My E-Pace went in for the patch on 9/28/18, and whatever they did to "fix" the problem has affected the start/stop function. It remains on 80% of the time. This affects the mpg of the vehicle and should raise the eyebrow of the EPA. Additionally, the engine and the transmission are poorly synched. Once I place the E-Pace in drive or reverse it takes 1-2 seconds for the vehicle to move, and when it does, it leaps. The entertainment system lacks Apple or Android connectivity, the speedometer is far too small, voice recognition is horrible...I could go on and on, but to top it all off, Jaguar's Customer Relations is a joke! Do Not Buy This Vehicle!
Best Compact SUV by a mile; but could be better
Lance Bowling,08/11/2018
P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Pros: Best looking, best handling in class and fun to drive. Stunning looks & style for a SUV, well laid out & comfortable sporty cockpit (F Type copy), good driver visibility, brilliant performance technology, great features, smooth shifting nine-speed transmission, quite nimble, precise steering, super stable braking, great cornering & windy conditions stability, excellent surround camera system, brilliant adaptive cruise control, unbelievable self parking, very good sound system, good interior fit and finish, and great storage capability considering vehicle size. Cons: Little expensive, feathery overly sensitive accelerator (spurts), 1 second transmission kick down delay, washed out touchscreen display, windshield blocks radio frequencies, and a few other minor issues listed under, “Details of Issues”. Overall: A vehicle well suited to city driving and equally at home in the country; but not my first choice for long distance trips (full-size SUV time). The vehicle is best suited to a family of four or less (children and smaller bodies in the rear). The 21 inch wheels provide a great ride in “Comfort” & “Dynamic” modes, better than the smaller offerings. Brakes are excellent and feel stable under hard braking. Has “ECO” mode to improve fuel consumption. 6 -different models and a plethora of options to suit most needs. Has all the latest safety features and collision avoidance. Top model could do with a more powerful motor. It is miles better than the competition. 5 out of 5 if it wasn’t for the metalized windshield, display washout, spurty throttle and transmission delay. Bottom Line: If you want the best looking, best handling compact SUV in the world, your search stops here. Details of Issues (nothing major) Expensive Has better performance technology than the competition which costs a little more; but even so, still seems a bit pricey. Windshield Blocks Radio Frequencies I really dislike the metalized windshield which blocks radio frequencies. Toll Tag clear patch is too small. Range of wireless devices is reduced (up to 95%), including; door and gate openers, phones, RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, radar detectors and medical alert. Feather Light and Overly Sensitive Throttle Pedal Almost no foot feel and too sensitive. A bumpy road, a sharp corner or just acceleration forces can cause unwanted acceleration spurts (jerking). Also, you have to hold your foot up all the time when just cruising. It feels unnatural and a little uncomfortable. Thank goodness for the excellent adaptive cruise control. Transmission downshift delay Foot to floorboards and wait 1+ seconds for significant acceleration. Touchscreen Washout The touchscreen difficult to see in bright daylight and is barely visible in bright sunny conditions. The problem is that the display sits angled almost flat well ahead of the roofline and there is no sunshade, so the sun shines right on it. Accentuated by no high contrast color scheme option, just “Light” (light pastel) or “Dark”. It’s fine at night or on dreary days. Windshield Reduces Night Vision The windshield is metalized to block UV rays which it does well. It also cuts down visible light reducing normal vision just like sunglasses or regular window tint does. The problem is that it also reduces vision at night too when you need maximum clarity. Road Noise Road (tire) noise is noticeable and could benefit from improved floor and wheel arch insulation. Automatic Relocking & Arming Only the dealership can turn it on or off. I can see the reason for automatic locking and arming in high crime areas. In the country, the automatic system is annoying and inconvenient. There should be an easy way to turn the feature on and off. Door Locked Condition Indicator No visible external indicator that the doors are locked (except the folding door mirrors). In a noisy bright light situation, it’s difficult to see (light flash) or hear the doors lock. Automatic Power Fold Door Mirrors Useful option, but it can only be turned on and off by the dealership? Keyless Door Locking Keyless locking is overly complicated and imprecise (Unlocking is great). The manual goes into detail not to grab the door handle while touching the lock sensor. In reality, it is only necessary to be lightly touching the handle for the sensor not to work; or if your finger touches a little outside of the sensor area. One could turn on the auto locking full time, but that causes other irritating convenience issues. Restricted Driver’s Foot Well No good place to put your left foot if you have long legs. Wheel well intrudes into this space. Reflections from Bright Shiny Bezels Reflections in driver’s side mirror from bright shiny driver’s side air vent bezel. Reflections from bright shiny bezels (air vents and display) on front windshield. Driver’s Maximum Seat Height The front dash and side windows sills are quite high. I found that with the seat all the way up, I still felt like I was sitting a bit too low (1 inch).
big disappointment!
Tony,11/23/2019
P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Bought this car without reading reviews due to its captivating looks. Engine fan sound is like a moulinex juicer, seats are starting to wrinkle (leather) transmission replaced already, gear kicks on acceleration and deceleration better than roberto carlos and air conditioning fan changes speed on its own! All that topped with bad customer service and incompetent mechanics that don’t know how to fix the problems...you can imagine how it is like!
See all 14 reviews of the 2018 Jaguar E-PACE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
246 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the E-PACE models:

Driver Condition Monitor
Monitors various driving inputs to detect driver fatigue and uses audible and visual alerts to tell the driver to take a break from the road.
Traffic Sign Recognition
Detects traffic signs using a forward-facing camera, and displays symbols in the message center and head-up display for driver awareness.
Surround Camera System
Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.

More about the 2018 Jaguar E-PACE

Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE Overview

The Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE is offered in the following submodels: E-PACE SUV. Available styles include P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 First Edition is priced between $35,999 and$37,990 with odometer readings between 19671 and22672 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S is priced between $30,999 and$34,996 with odometer readings between 9473 and21027 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE is priced between $35,999 and$36,990 with odometer readings between 5740 and8233 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic HSE is priced between $41,221 and$41,221 with odometer readings between 130 and130 miles.

