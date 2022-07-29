FAQ
Is the Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 E-PACE both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the E-PACE has 22.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar E-PACE. Learn more
Is the Jaguar E-PACE reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar E-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Jaguar E-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 E-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Jaguar E-PACE?
The least-expensive 2023 Jaguar E-PACE is the 2023 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,000.
Other versions include:
- P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $48,000
What are the different models of Jaguar E-PACE?
If you're interested in the Jaguar E-PACE, the next question is, which E-PACE model is right for you? E-PACE variants include P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of E-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
