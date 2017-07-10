Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE for Sale Near Me
- 5,783 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$27,900$7,917 Below Market
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2018 Jaguar E-PACE 4dr P250 AWD S features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX1J1Z31758
Stock: H6232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 13,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,578$2,390 Below Market
Dellen Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greenfield / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **NON-SMOKER!**, **AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT WEATHER!**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **MOONROOF**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **CERTIFIED ONE OWNER W/ NO ACCIDENTS**, Chrome Side Window Surround, Cold Climate Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, Memory seat, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Power Liftgate, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System, Softgrain Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish. 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Caesium Blue Metallic 21/28 City/Highway MPGFamily Owned and Operated, Small Town Dealer Feel and we are just a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit!SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE..AND MORE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFP2FXXJ1Z18621
Stock: GL285A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 28,965 milesDelivery Available*
$28,997$3,997 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Montclair - Montclair / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX3J1Z05520
Stock: 7QMLFJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S30,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,970$1,733 Below Market
Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Immaculate Local Trade In! Jaguar Approved Certified! 2018 Jaguar E-PACE R-Dynamic P300 AWD Only 30,213 Approved Certified Miles Exterior Colorway Finished in Fuji White Ebony Leather Seating and Interior 6 Year Jaguar Approved Warranty Through 06/20/2024 or 100,000 Miles 5 Year 60,000 Miles Jaguar Elite Care Complimentary Maintenance Excellent Condition Inside and Out Purchased New at Jaguar of Naperville CarFax One Owner Original New Car MSRP $53,870 Full Jaguar Approved Elite Care CPO Maintenance Performed This Handpicked 2018 Jaguar E-PACE R-Dynamic is appointed with the finest Advanced Technology, Modern Luxury and Dynamic Performance Features and Options Including: Instinctive All Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics R-Dynamic Package Drive Package Cold Climate PackageEbony Morzine Headlining Powered Hands Free Tailgate Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist Adaptive Speed Limiter Blind Spot Assist High Speed Emergency Braking Fixed Panoramic Roof Soft Grain Leather Steering Wheel 18 Inch 9 Spoke Style 9008 Wheels Meridian Surround Sound Audio System SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio HD RadioTMM Garage Door Opener (HomeLink) Come discover a living, breathing, weapon of seduction that only Jaguar can create. Exhilarating performance, stunning beauty and artistic design. It will take your breath away and have you begging for more. JAGUAR. THE ART OF PERFORMANCEEVERY JAGUAR APPROVED CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INCLUDES: Up to 6 years or 100,000 miles Limited Warranty overage 24/7 Roadside Assistance Comprehensive 165 Multipoint Inspection and Road Test Assessment Reconditioned by Jaguar Factory Trained Technicians using only Jaguar Genuine Parts Vehicle History Check No Deductible Warranty Limited Warranty is Fully Transferable Jaguar helped pioneer the concept of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for the luxury car market. Today, the Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned program is known for its comprehensive attention to detail, quality and customer satisfaction.Visit us at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville 1559 W Ogden Ave Naperville IL 60540 www.LandRoverofNaperville.com www.JaguarofNaperville.comwww.PatrickCars.com Call our Sales Department at 877-820-1415 Our professional staff at Patrick Jaguar Land Rover of Naperville is committed to offering you an honest, transparent, straightforward and pleasurable luxury car buying experience. The Patrick Dealer Group is proud to be celebrating its 112th year as Chicagoland's premier dealer group."Taking care of you every day, That's the Patrick Promise." ***Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover of North America, LLC. See your Jaguar of Naperville client advisor for more details or call 1-877-820-1415.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFT2GX0J1Z24177
Stock: J20101A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,654 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,800
Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
2018 Jaguar E-PACE S **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Low Miles**, **Local Trade-In!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Blind Spot Assist, Cold Climate Package, Drive Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Heated Washer Jets, Heated Windshield, High Speed Emergency Braking, Interactive Driver Display, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Softgrain Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way! Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX6J1Z26524
Stock: B4106PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,999$1,953 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. 2018 Jaguar E-Pace P250 SE AWD *Gray on White Leather interior *ONLY 5,740 Miles *Certified *Like New *Adaptive Speed Control + Queue Assist *Navigation *Fixed Panorama Roof *360" Parking Aid *Intelligent Emergency Braking *Park Assist *Adaptive Speed Limiter *Reverse Traffic Detection *Meridian Sound System *Satellite Radio *Reverse Park Control *Front Park Aid *Perpendicular Parking System *20" Wheels *LED Headlamps + Signature DRL *Auto High Beam *Keyless Entry & Start *Heated Front Seats *In-Control Apps *Blind Spot Assist *Still Under Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar "Elite Care Service" up to 09-24-2023 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFP2FXXJ1Z14889
Stock: 20529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,536 miles
$37,898$1,469 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Fixed Panoramic Roof Drive Package Cold Climate Package Santorini Black Metallic Keyless Entry Sun/Moonroof 10-Way Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Powered Tailgate Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System Homelink Garage Door Opener Chrome Side Window Surround Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Grained Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFT2GX7J1Z32891
Stock: J1Z32891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 17,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,988$1,875 Below Market
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Jaguar has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Fuji White 2018 Jaguar E-PACE S Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Fully detailed, Safety checked, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro. Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX4J1Z31091
Stock: 8723E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- 11,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,999$1,862 Below Market
Land Rover Minneapolis - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Jaguar Certified, LOW MILES - 11,848! S trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $37,999, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, All Wheel Drive, Cross-Traffic Alert, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 6 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. A CPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to six years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 6 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. VEHICLE REVIEWS newCarTestDrive.com explains Simply gorgeous in design Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at saferc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX5J1Z01646
Stock: R431J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 5,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,888$893 Below Market
Paretti Jaguar - Metairie / Louisiana
3 - 2018 Jaguar E-PACE SE Certified. Ebony/Ebony w/Windsor Leather Seat Trim. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned comes with 6 year 100000 mile warranty. Black AWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3146 miles below market average! Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFP2FX1J1Z30396
Stock: B30396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 16,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,713$1,282 Below Market
Jaguar of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Jaguar E-PACE S only has 16,608mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Off-road or on the street, this Jaguar E-PACE S handles with ease. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jaguar E-PACE S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 Jaguar. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Jaguar E-PACE makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX8J1Z02094
Stock: SL12304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 17,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,982$916 Below Market
Jaguar of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
This outstanding example of a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE S is offered by Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get 'sport,' 'utility,' and comfort. This Jaguar E-PACE S is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This Jaguar E-PACE features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. This low mileage Jaguar E-PACE has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX6J1Z02076
Stock: 12407SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 21,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,999$1,077 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
LIKE NEW...SUNROOF...NAVIGATION...HEATED SEATS...E-PACE S...AWD...Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX5J1Z31925
Stock: 25443A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 14,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,950$383 Below Market
Jaguar of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
This 2018 Jaguar E-PACE S is proudly offered by Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks This Jaguar E-PACE S has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Jaguar E-PACE S. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Yulong White AWD Jaguar E-PACE S handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. This low mileage Jaguar E-PACE has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX8J1Z02192
Stock: SL12408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S7,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,568$282 Below Market
Jaguar Marin - Corte Madera / California
2018 E-PACE S...JAGUAR CPO COVERAGE....S PACKAGE....COLD CLIMATE PACKAGE...Heated Washer Jets.....Heated Windshield.....Softgrain Leather Heated Steering Wheel.....DRIVE PACKAGE.....Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist.....Adaptive Speed Limiter.....Blind Spot Assis.....High Speed Emergency Braking.....MERIDIAN UPGRADE SOUND SYSTERM......FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF...KEYLEES ENTRY...HEATED FRONT SETAS....POWER TAILGATE.. ..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX2J1Z31896
Stock: J6517XL
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- 16,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,750$419 Below Market
Jaguar of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Check out this gently-used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE we recently got in. The Jaguar E-PACE is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Jaguar E-PACE S is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Jaguar E-PACE, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX5J1Z09312
Stock: SL12348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 10,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,906$848 Below Market
Galpin Lincoln - Van Nuys / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,123 Miles! Santorini Black Metallic exterior and Ebony/Ebony interior, R-Dynamic S trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Simply gorgeous in design, the new Jaguar E-Pace hits the jackpot in technology, offering true torque vectoring to strengthen its handling potential. -newCarTestDrive.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Jaguar R-Dynamic S with Santorini Black Metallic exterior and Ebony/Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 296 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFT2GX2J1Z06585
Stock: JP9173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE24,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,890$465 Below Market
Jaguar Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
SE MODEL...MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM...PARK ASSIST...If you want a SUV that has Sporty driving dynamics and eye-catching styling then the 2020 JAGUAR E-PACE SE is for you. Its going to feature ALL WHEEL DRIVE...BLIND SPOT ASSIST...LANE KEEP ASSIST...PARK ASSIST...AUTO HIGH BEAM ASSIST...GARAGE DOOR OPENER...MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM...19" WHEELS...FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF...360 PARKING SENSORS W/ REAR CAMERA...10" TOUCH SCREEN...AND, it comes with a 5 YEAR 60K WARRANTY. Call us today to schedule your appointment to test drive!All Jaguar/Land Rover of Farmington Hills customers receive complimentary Gold Level Membership in our exclusive Erhard Privilege Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFP2FX2J1Z25207
Stock: P365000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
