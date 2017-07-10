Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE for Sale Near Me

291 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
E-PACE Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 291 listings
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    5,783 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $27,900

    $7,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE

    13,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,578

    $2,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    28,965 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $28,997

    $3,997 Below Market
    Details
  • Request a QuoteAd
    2018 Jaguar E-PACE
    2018 Jaguar E-PACE
    P250, P250 S, P250 SE, P300 R-Dynamic S, P300 R-Dynamic SE, P300 R-Dynamic HSE, P250 First Edition
    Editors Recommend P250 SE
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S in White
    certified

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S

    30,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,970

    $1,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    16,654 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,800

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE

    5,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,999

    $1,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S

    4,536 miles

    $37,898

    $1,469 Below Market
    Details
  • Request a QuoteAd
    2018 Jaguar E-PACE
    NEW
    2018 Jaguar E-PACE
    Special offers available
    Request a Quote
    Visit JaguarUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    17,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $30,988

    $1,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    11,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,999

    $1,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE

    5,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,888

    $893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    16,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,713

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    17,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,982

    $916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in Silver
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    21,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,999

    $1,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    14,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,950

    $383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in White
    certified

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    7,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,568

    $282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S in Gray
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S

    16,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,750

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S

    10,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,906

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE in Black
    certified

    2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE

    24,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,890

    $465 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar E-PACE searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 291 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar E-PACE
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar E-PACE

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar E-PACE
Overall Consumer Rating
3.514 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (21%)
2018 Jaguar E pace
Hk_650,08/01/2018
P250 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Bought this car because the Volvo XC40 I wanted to order was so far out on production. I thought this would be a good alternative despite being almost $10,000 more. However, the tech is extremely lacking, the interior is simple but my Chevy Cruze rs is just as nice. So no big points there. Also, the car has less then 2,000mi and been in the shop twice with transmission issues kicking it out of gear while driving down the road and not allowing you to select a gear, Essentially leaving you straded. Oh, and when I was asked to review from Jaguar they took down my review. So be quite weary if you decide to purchase this car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
E-PACE
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar E-PACE info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.