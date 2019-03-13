5 star reviews: 75 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 25 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I love my E-Pace

Dennis Kennedy , 06/19/2019

P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I have used the same process when purchasing a new car for the last 5 vehicles I have purchased. I first research on line various vehicles in the class that I am interested in at the time. In the past it has always been a sports car. I then compare different vehicles using Edmunds and Kelly. After narrowing my selections I schedule test drives. Once I decide on a specific vehicle I go back to the internet to build the specific vehicle on the manufactures website and request a quote. Jaguar was quick to respond and amazingly had the E-Pace I built. The Corris Grey Metallic exterior along with the 19" Satin Dark Gray wheels and tinted winds makes a beautiful vehicle. While it is an SUV I still feel that I have the feel and handling of a sports car. The sound system is superb as is the navigation system. Bluetooth connectivity is excellent and I particularly like the "Read Out" function when a text is received while I'm driving. The memory for the front seats is great since I am considerably taller than my wife. I have to admit that some things took a little while to get used to since my last car did not have the back up cameras. I love that when you put the car in reverse the passenger side mirror angles down. The gear shift really isn't a gear shift in the old sense. I would relate it more to a joy stick changing from one function to another. It is a simple matter to press the button and move from Park, to Drive or Reverse. My sales adviser went into great detail on all aspects of the vehicle as there are so many. He also assisted me in setting up my Jaguar Remote connectivity on my smartphone. How cool is that. I can connect with my car on my phone, see numerous details about my car, lock it, unlock it, start it or contact to Jaguar if I have trouble. Most people are looking for a place for their phone when they get in a car. The E-Pace solved that problem with a slot in between the cup holders right in front of the center console. Raise the arm rest of the center console and in addition to ample storage there are 2 USB ports, a Micro Sim card slot and a 12 volt outlet. If you get the impression I like my car you are right I love it.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Vehicle

Bobbybo , 12/07/2019

P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

My wife and I have owned numerous SUV's over the years and really love this vehicle. It is fun to drive with excellent handling and braking which stops on a dime. We have the nearly 300 horsepower turbocharged 4 cylinder model and it is very quick. The safety features are excellent as well with automatic braking if you would happen to not see a pedestrian or biker in time, it will stop the vehicle for you. The heated windshield will come in handy in the winter, plus the heated seats and steering wheel.

3 out of 5 stars, Tried out at rental car place

J. , 03/13/2019

P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Was offered this car In lieu of the car I originally reserved, as it was available for the same price. I was excited to drive a Jag and was pleased with the exterior styling, though it could’ve had sharper, more future-forward lines. The interior seemed somewhat bland, with plastic-y materials on the dash and side panels. The gear shift was annoying, as there is a button you must push to put the car in drive when all other gears simply require a slide forward or back. Never could find the cup holders, which should be obvious. It wasn’t until I googled to find out where they were that I learned they are hidden under a plastic tray that at first glance appears to be an integrated charging dockattached to the center console. The navigation system, once set, is quite nice and accurate. Unfortunately, you have to first enter the state, city, street name, then number of the place you’d like to go. Driving this SUV was fun, steering was precise but smoothe, and braking was responsive. Excessive road noise and lack of rear passenger space took away from a pleasant ride. All this being said, I personally drive a 2019 Subaru Outback and am pleased that it is way more user friendly with intuitive technology, and the interior looks and is way more luxe than this overpriced, underwhelming vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, Used 2019 low mileage Jag EPace SE P 300

JAvergon , 06/12/2020

P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Check repair history as this mfg has had software upgrades since release of this model and need to make sure vehicle your are buying has latest upgrade. Beautiful exterior and I interior. Drives and handles like sports car with P300 295 hp gas/ petrol engine

