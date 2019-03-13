2019 Jaguar E-PACE
What’s new
- Updated infotainment interface
- New Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
- Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Ample power from turbocharged four-cylinder engines
- Relatively spacious accommodations
- Appealing mix of standard and optional luxury features
- Striking design from the inside out
- Ride quality can be harsh in some configurations with bigger wheels
Which E-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Jaguar hasn't wasted any time catching up with rivals and establishing itself as a maker of crossover SUVs. Its first effort, the F-Pace, has been a big success thanks to its sharp style and sports car-like performance. Now the automaker has doubled-down on its SUV portfolio with the 2019 Jaguar E-Pace.
The name might lead you to believe that electric power is somehow involved; it's not. (That, ironically, has been reserved for Jaguar's new I-Pace electric SUV.) The E-Pace is simply Jaguar's smaller crossover SUV, similar to how the Jaguar XE sedan is smaller compared to the XF sedan. In both size and price, the E-Pace is larger and more expensive than established subcompact SUVs such as the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.
Power comes from one of two available turbocharged four-cylinder engines: One makes 246 horsepower; the other generates 296 hp. All E-Paces are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, although the AWD system fitted to the 296-hp engine is more advanced and helps improve the E-Pace's handling when going around turns.
Although it's more expensive than some rival SUVs, we're enthused by the E-Pace. We haven't run it through our standard battery of testing yet. But based on our initial drives, the E-Pace delivers plenty of style and performance.
2019 Jaguar E-PACE models
The 2019 Jaguar E-Pace is offered in two main trims primarily distinguished by engine output: the base P250 and the P300 R-Dynamic. Additional features are broken out into four subtrims: Standard, S, SE and HSE.
The base E-Pace P250 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (246 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque), while the E-Pace R-Dynamic gets a similar but more powerful version (296 hp, 295 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the board.
The P250 Standard comes with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, selectable drive modes, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, dual USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system. Lane keeping assist and forward collision warning and mitigation with low-speed automatic braking are also included.
The S upgrade adds bigger front brakes, 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and additional smartphone integration features.
The SE trim equips the E-Pace with 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, a power liftgate, power-adjustable lumbar and memory settings for the front seats, and an 11-speaker premium audio system. Tech and safety features include an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system and rear cross-traffic alert.
The top HSE is only offered with the higher-output R-Dynamic P300 models and adds 20-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, upgraded front seats, premium leather upholstery and a full-digital gauge cluster display. A blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive cruise control and high-speed emergency braking also come standard.
In addition to the power increase, E-Pace R-Dynamic P300 models (beginning with S trims and up) are also equipped with a performance-enhancing rear differential, special exterior and interior styling details, front foglights, and sport front seats with contrast stitching.
Many of the extra features from the higher trim levels are available as options on the S and the SE. Other notable upgrades include a Cold Climate package (which adds heating for the front seats, steering wheel and windshield), a surround-sound audio system, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and adaptive suspension dampers.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have used the same process when purchasing a new car for the last 5 vehicles I have purchased. I first research on line various vehicles in the class that I am interested in at the time. In the past it has always been a sports car. I then compare different vehicles using Edmunds and Kelly. After narrowing my selections I schedule test drives. Once I decide on a specific vehicle I go back to the internet to build the specific vehicle on the manufactures website and request a quote. Jaguar was quick to respond and amazingly had the E-Pace I built. The Corris Grey Metallic exterior along with the 19" Satin Dark Gray wheels and tinted winds makes a beautiful vehicle. While it is an SUV I still feel that I have the feel and handling of a sports car. The sound system is superb as is the navigation system. Bluetooth connectivity is excellent and I particularly like the "Read Out" function when a text is received while I'm driving. The memory for the front seats is great since I am considerably taller than my wife. I have to admit that some things took a little while to get used to since my last car did not have the back up cameras. I love that when you put the car in reverse the passenger side mirror angles down. The gear shift really isn't a gear shift in the old sense. I would relate it more to a joy stick changing from one function to another. It is a simple matter to press the button and move from Park, to Drive or Reverse. My sales adviser went into great detail on all aspects of the vehicle as there are so many. He also assisted me in setting up my Jaguar Remote connectivity on my smartphone. How cool is that. I can connect with my car on my phone, see numerous details about my car, lock it, unlock it, start it or contact to Jaguar if I have trouble. Most people are looking for a place for their phone when they get in a car. The E-Pace solved that problem with a slot in between the cup holders right in front of the center console. Raise the arm rest of the center console and in addition to ample storage there are 2 USB ports, a Micro Sim card slot and a 12 volt outlet. If you get the impression I like my car you are right I love it.
My wife and I have owned numerous SUV's over the years and really love this vehicle. It is fun to drive with excellent handling and braking which stops on a dime. We have the nearly 300 horsepower turbocharged 4 cylinder model and it is very quick. The safety features are excellent as well with automatic braking if you would happen to not see a pedestrian or biker in time, it will stop the vehicle for you. The heated windshield will come in handy in the winter, plus the heated seats and steering wheel.
Was offered this car In lieu of the car I originally reserved, as it was available for the same price. I was excited to drive a Jag and was pleased with the exterior styling, though it could’ve had sharper, more future-forward lines. The interior seemed somewhat bland, with plastic-y materials on the dash and side panels. The gear shift was annoying, as there is a button you must push to put the car in drive when all other gears simply require a slide forward or back. Never could find the cup holders, which should be obvious. It wasn’t until I googled to find out where they were that I learned they are hidden under a plastic tray that at first glance appears to be an integrated charging dockattached to the center console. The navigation system, once set, is quite nice and accurate. Unfortunately, you have to first enter the state, city, street name, then number of the place you’d like to go. Driving this SUV was fun, steering was precise but smoothe, and braking was responsive. Excessive road noise and lack of rear passenger space took away from a pleasant ride. All this being said, I personally drive a 2019 Subaru Outback and am pleased that it is way more user friendly with intuitive technology, and the interior looks and is way more luxe than this overpriced, underwhelming vehicle.
Check repair history as this mfg has had software upgrades since release of this model and need to make sure vehicle your are buying has latest upgrade. Beautiful exterior and I interior. Drives and handles like sports car with P300 295 hp gas/ petrol engine
Features & Specs
|P250 S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$40,900
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$43,500
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$49,000
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$52,850
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-PACE safety features:
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Monitors various driving inputs to detect driver fatigue and uses audible and visual alerts to tell the driver to take a break from the road.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Detects traffic signs using a forward-facing camera and displays symbols in the message center and head-up display for driver awareness.
- Surround Camera System
- Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.
Jaguar E-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar E-Pace vs. BMW X1
The most compact BMW SUV sacrifices very little of its brand legacy in the pursuit of a small size and affordability. Its turbo engine is strong and responsive, and sharp handling makes it a joy to drive. It also offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The X1 costs less than the E-Pace but offers fewer standard features.
Jaguar E-Pace vs. Audi Q3
Like most of the E-Pace's rivals, the Q3 offers a lower price without much sacrifice. The Q3's interior is top-shelf, especially for the small-SUV class. It rides comfortably and quietly on rough roads, and it comes with a generous set of standard features. But it can't quite match the E-Pace's performance or cargo space.
Jaguar E-Pace vs. Volvo XC40
Both the E-Pace and the XC40 offer similar engine performance, with the Volvo having an edge with better fuel economy. They're also two of the most stylish models in this class. The XC40 falls short of the E-Pace in cargo room, giving the Jag a better advantage for drivers with active, gear-intensive lifestyles.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE:
- Updated infotainment interface
- New Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
- Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
Is the Jaguar E-PACE reliable?
Is the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE?
The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar E-PACE is the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,600.
Other versions include:
- P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,900
- P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,500
- P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,000
- P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $52,850
- P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,400
- P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,600
What are the different models of Jaguar E-PACE?
2019 Jaguar E-PACE Overview
The 2019 Jaguar E-PACE is offered in the following submodels: E-PACE SUV. Available styles include P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 E-PACE 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 E-PACE.
