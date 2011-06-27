Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,092
|$2,331
|Clean
|$1,446
|$1,882
|$2,103
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,462
|$1,645
|Rough
|$801
|$1,042
|$1,188
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,206
|$2,764
|$3,034
|Clean
|$1,985
|$2,487
|$2,736
|Average
|$1,542
|$1,932
|$2,141
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,377
|$1,546
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,365
|$2,622
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,128
|$2,365
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,653
|$1,851
|Rough
|$917
|$1,178
|$1,336
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,503
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,252
|$2,498
|Average
|$1,370
|$1,749
|$1,955
|Rough
|$977
|$1,247
|$1,412
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$2,645
|$2,910
|Clean
|$1,891
|$2,380
|$2,625
|Average
|$1,469
|$1,849
|$2,054
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,318
|$1,483
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$2,237
|$2,482
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,012
|$2,238
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,563
|$1,752
|Rough
|$866
|$1,114
|$1,265
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$2,374
|$2,632
|Clean
|$1,661
|$2,135
|$2,374
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,659
|$1,858
|Rough
|$920
|$1,182
|$1,341