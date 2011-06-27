Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews
Too bad Isuzu stopped making the Rodeo
I bought this new in 2000. It now has 125K miles and purs like a kitten. Feels the bumps in the road more than some other SUV's and that's because the Rodeo was built on a truck frame. I understood this when I bought it. The Rodeo came with a 10 year 100,000 mile warranty. Try to find that today. You may get a 5 year 100K mi but nobody wants to go 10 years. Other than the usual maintenance wear and tare stuff my Isuzu had been great. I think this year I'll replace the sound system and look for some new rims. It has great reaction and control and also great pick-up.
Reliable
With a forward thinking grill design and overall body shape, this doesn't look like a 10 year old mid-sized SUV sitting in my driveway. Bought over a year ago, I've put 30,000 miles on it...bringing the total to 161K. Major repair was a throttle body when idling issues appeared but has been running perfectly ever since. 200K shouldn't be a problem. Overall a really good purchase for a safe vehicle that me, the kids and the dog enjoy.
Izusu's best years...
Our family has owned our Rodeo since new and as of 01/2010 it has 81400 miles and the only thing we had done was the fuel pump had to be replaced in 07 (under warranty), but it has outlasted all our cars and trucks. I love that its soo strong and reliable, I'm not sure if i will ever find a vehicle like it again or if they even make them anymore. I think the 1999- 2009 Isuzu our one of the best SUV made. So wish i could find a used one at the right price, would buy it in a minute.
You get what you pay for
Until November 2003, I loved my Rodeo. It ran like a dream, with just minor irritations. Upon taking it in for a regular oil change, the dealership informed me that at 38000 miles, the entire engine needed to be replaced. They admitted that it was caused by a flaw in the design. At 50K, it was towed in for an electrical short that made the car completely stop on a busy road. The dealership made the problem worse. Now, electrical problems cause cruise control to turn on randomly. The dealership will not support me, Isuzu Corporate will not support me. Time for a trade-in.
Its Better Than you Think
Izuzu gets a rap but this is a great vehicle, thouroughly enjoyable, super performance, I don't disagree with the steering comments but my explorer was far worse. Over all a great ride.
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Related Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons