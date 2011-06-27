Used 1996 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews

red rodeo red rodeo , 08/02/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought an SUV out of necessity and ended up loving it for its purposeful functionality! pleant of room and built extremely tough! This truck was hit at 70 MPH and it survived! Report Abuse

3 Rodeos Finalr , 08/10/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have 2 1996 Rodeos, and One 1992 Rodeo, The 96's have 129345 and 62566 respectively. Both have been super. The Higher mileage had the Window/Doorlock issues; we fixed that with Dura-lube instead of Automobile Grease. Much better in Cold weather, In fact, the High mileage one just towed 3780lbs for 2100 miles up and down through 1500 ASL to 8995 ASL, without even a cough. When we got back, there was NO Electrodes in the Sparkplugs. LOL, But It purred like a kitten. New NGK's and off she runs again, Like a Tiger. I love the Body, the handling, and the off-road. Not as choppy as the Bronco's and Jeeps I have had in the past. :) Mostly Car with a 4X4 body.

never let me down champion2445 , 05/07/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My rodeo may not be fancy, but it has never let me down. There has not been anything I could not fit in the back. It has gone up mountains in all weather. My child has not been able to destroy it. It gets good gas mileage compared to other SUV's. It has never had a mechanical problem. Very sturdy and dependable.

265,000+miles and still going Florida Rodeo , 11/17/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my 96 Rodeo for 5 years and it has 265,122 miles on it, I have had the basic problems to fix(brakes, alternator, battery, gaskets, tires) basic wear and tear and a new clutch at about 200,000 so not too bad. I love it, I would buy another one right now but never a manual, I hate not having cruise control. The basic edition is very basic, no thrills, but will always go where you need her to go.