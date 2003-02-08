Used 1996 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me

10 listings
Rodeo Reviews & Specs
  • 1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    154,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,484

  • 1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    138,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 1998 Isuzu Rodeo S
    1998 Isuzu Rodeo S

    132,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,980

  • 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    169,024 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

  • 2000 Isuzu Rodeo S
    2000 Isuzu Rodeo S

    157,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    243,573 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,790

  • 2001 Isuzu Rodeo S in Red
    2001 Isuzu Rodeo S

    115,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,900

  • 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS in Black
    2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    157,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS in Black
    2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    129,956 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,500

  • 2003 Isuzu Rodeo S in White
    2003 Isuzu Rodeo S

    77,958 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,756

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo

Overall Consumer Rating
431 Reviews
  • 5
    (32%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (3%)
red rodeo
red rodeo,08/02/2003
I bought an SUV out of necessity and ended up loving it for its purposeful functionality! pleant of room and built extremely tough! This truck was hit at 70 MPH and it survived!
