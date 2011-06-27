Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,227
|$1,724
|$1,967
|Clean
|$1,099
|$1,545
|$1,769
|Average
|$844
|$1,187
|$1,373
|Rough
|$589
|$830
|$976
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,617
|$2,206
|$2,492
|Clean
|$1,449
|$1,978
|$2,241
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,520
|$1,739
|Rough
|$777
|$1,062
|$1,237
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$1,968
|$2,233
|Clean
|$1,276
|$1,764
|$2,008
|Average
|$980
|$1,356
|$1,558
|Rough
|$684
|$947
|$1,108
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,152
|$2,434
|Clean
|$1,409
|$1,929
|$2,188
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,482
|$1,698
|Rough
|$755
|$1,036
|$1,207
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$1,898
|$2,166
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,701
|$1,947
|Average
|$931
|$1,307
|$1,511
|Rough
|$649
|$913
|$1,075