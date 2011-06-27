Used 1992 INFINITI G20 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Moonglow White Pearl Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Purplish Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
