Used 1992 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
Great value
I had this car since 2001. I bought this car with 113,000 miles on it now it has 203,000. I had to do some maintenance on it through out the years but nothing major. Replaced rotors starter and the alternator. Overall I dont think there is a more reliable car out there. I drive a 5 speed and never had a problem. The car has a timeless design, people dont believe that its a 92. I want to buy a new car but this one is still going strong. The interior doesn't look like new anymore but I dont want to make those monthly payments. Performance is awesome. How many cars this old can do 100 miles per hour on the highway and not fall apart. Yes it can go this fast and feel steady.
most of the fun, none of the headaches
I have driven this car for it's existence and the build quality and reliability never cease to amaze me..quite literally could not be better in those categories....a little more power would be appreciated, especially since the slush box seems indecisive (except on full throttle upshifts which it handles with authority at redline)...very refined handling which was improved further by the addition of a set of Yokohama AVID H4's in the same size as the originals...razor sharp turn in with little noise
Fun drive
Great car. In the short time ive owned it(2yrs) the only thing that has needed replacing were the tires. Loads of fun.
I bought from a one owner with 157,000 miles, all original, maintenance records etc from Dana Point, Southern California, and drove it to my home in Clovis, California....I have now 167,000 miles and still runs extremely well. I am a student and on weekends drive it to the bay area.
gotta Love this car
nice spory luxury sedan, The body style is attractive, interior is very nice wood triming and leather seats (although they will crack and tear if not cared for)gives it that nice up- scale feel The suspension is nearly flawless bending curves with speed is not a problem for the G20. 140 horsepower Twin-cam 16 valve engine delevers a pretty nice kick.
