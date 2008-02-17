Used 1992 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G20 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2000 INFINITI G20 Touring
    used

    2000 INFINITI G20 Touring

    173,283 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G20 searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G20
  4. Used 1992 INFINITI G20

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G20

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G20
Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (30%)
Great value
MrBurns,02/17/2008
I had this car since 2001. I bought this car with 113,000 miles on it now it has 203,000. I had to do some maintenance on it through out the years but nothing major. Replaced rotors starter and the alternator. Overall I dont think there is a more reliable car out there. I drive a 5 speed and never had a problem. The car has a timeless design, people dont believe that its a 92. I want to buy a new car but this one is still going strong. The interior doesn't look like new anymore but I dont want to make those monthly payments. Performance is awesome. How many cars this old can do 100 miles per hour on the highway and not fall apart. Yes it can go this fast and feel steady.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
G20
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to