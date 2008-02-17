Used 1992 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me
MrBurns,02/17/2008
I had this car since 2001. I bought this car with 113,000 miles on it now it has 203,000. I had to do some maintenance on it through out the years but nothing major. Replaced rotors starter and the alternator. Overall I dont think there is a more reliable car out there. I drive a 5 speed and never had a problem. The car has a timeless design, people dont believe that its a 92. I want to buy a new car but this one is still going strong. The interior doesn't look like new anymore but I dont want to make those monthly payments. Performance is awesome. How many cars this old can do 100 miles per hour on the highway and not fall apart. Yes it can go this fast and feel steady.