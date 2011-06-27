Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Consumer Reviews

questionable interior schaef1 , 05/18/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I have loved the excellent layout of the Vera Cruz. However, the car is only 7 months old and the sterring wheel started peeling. It was replaced at no charge. Now both of the front leather seats are showing wear and once again, it is supposed to be replaced at no cost, however, what's to stop this from happening again. The mileage is fair and the ride is a little choppy at 30-35 miles. Otherwise, it's a great car but I am concerned about the quality of the interior. The dealer finally admitted that he has seen the seats in other Vera Cruz's do this in the past. Why hasn't Hyundai fixed this? Would I recomend this car, the jury is still out? Report Abuse

2011 Hyundai Veracruz Problems afred , 07/29/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Three days ago my 2011 Veracruz with 27K miles just quit while on the road. It had a total electronic chassis failure. First the ECM warning light and then all the warning light and then car came to a stop. Towed to dealer, the next day I was told it was a loose battery cable(??), strange since no one had touched it. Drove it out next day before I got into the freeway, same thing, car quit, same warnings. Towed to dealer. They said they had 3 code and it has a throttle position sensor, after they changed it they called and said that was not it. Need to keep the car and see what it is. Three days without a car, dealer has offered to rent one though. Car is totally unreliable to take out. Report Abuse

Wanted seating and got plenty Jeff , 12/20/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this used recently to replace BMW X5 V8.... totally different animal.... bought it to haul people for church functions ... complaints so far are the stereo was weak and no bluetooth so I replaced it... Steering wheel is peeling???? Has backup beepers and most options sans the stereo... The tires are original at 45,000 with 10,000 left it seems...expensive 18's... Interior is very nice and comfortable...leather ... the materials seem quality... so far good car... UPDATE : Now have had the car for 9 mo. Covered the steering wheel and the new stereo is awesome ... put just over 5000 miles and just got home from a 8 hr round trip rode great and got 23 mpg on the highway ,four of us and luggage quite comfortable, it will seat seven but then no luggage room. The rear climate control system is fantastic for the passengers, I am going to add a back up camera and a hitch that bolts on with 4 bolts and the wiring is plug and go. the car is 5 years old and people think it is new. Update 7/2018 Great car uses no oil ...did fix a sticking caliper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2011 Hyundai Veracruz -- Not bad at all joshregenold , 04/19/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Coming from the nightmare that was a 2011 Jeep Compass (read my review over there; what a disaster), the Veracruz is a dream come true. I've never owned a Hyundai, but the build quality is exceptional, the interior is roomy and comfortable, the ride is quiet and smooth on the highway (a bit rough at low speeds on rough roads), and the gas mileage is just as advertised. Driving 4,000 miles or so mostly on the highway (I do about 90/10 hwy/city), I average between 21 and 23 MPG. The third row is not bad at all, either. I regularly have adults at about 5'6" tall back there with no complaints. Report Abuse