Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,180
|$7,259
|$8,737
|Clean
|$4,914
|$6,878
|$8,264
|Average
|$4,384
|$6,115
|$7,319
|Rough
|$3,853
|$5,353
|$6,373
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,983
|$8,321
|$9,983
|Clean
|$5,677
|$7,884
|$9,443
|Average
|$5,064
|$7,010
|$8,363
|Rough
|$4,451
|$6,136
|$7,283
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,084
|$7,055
|$8,456
|Clean
|$4,823
|$6,684
|$7,998
|Average
|$4,303
|$5,943
|$7,083
|Rough
|$3,782
|$5,202
|$6,168
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,407
|$8,842
|$10,574
|Clean
|$6,079
|$8,378
|$10,002
|Average
|$5,423
|$7,449
|$8,858
|Rough
|$4,767
|$6,520
|$7,714