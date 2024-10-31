Skip to main content

Super Cool Hyundai Initium Concept Previews a New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

The production version of this concept is expected to arrive next year

Hyundai Initium Concept front and rear
  • New Initium Concept previews Hyundai's next hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, coming in 2025.
  • Hyundai estimates a driving range of more than 400 miles.
  • Concept will make its U.S. public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

Ah, hydrogen, the ever-optimistic fuel of the future. Adoption of this fuel type is a seemingly neverending cycle of starting and stalling, but some automakers — like Hyundai — are still committed to offering fuel cell electric vehicles in the future. The brand's new Initium concept, which will make its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, is more proof of this passion.

Unlike the current Hyundai Nexo, which solely relies on hydrogen to power its electric fuel cell, the Initium works more like a plug-in hybrid. You can plug the Initium in to recharge its onboard battery, and then the hydrogen fuel tanks act like a range-extending generator. Hyundai says the fuel cell's output is 150 kilowatts — that's 201 horsepower — and the Initium's total driving range is "more than 650 kilometers," or a little over 400 miles.

This isn't just pie-in-the-sky stuff, either. Hyundai says the Initium previews a new production fuel cell electric vehicle that's expected to arrive in the first half of 2025.

Hyundai Initium Concept overhead

It looks cool as heck

Beyond the inherent hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Initium also debuts a new design language for Hyundai, something the company calls "Art of Steel." We think it looks rad, with a rugged stance, a combination of geometric shapes and smooth surfaces, and a raked rear end that sort of gives off Pontiac Aztek vibes — but, like, in a good way.

The concept rides on 21-inch wheels and has purposeful body cladding, as well as a roof rack. Here's hoping the production version coming next year looks exactly like this.

Hyundai Initium Concept driving
