Super Cool Hyundai Initium Concept Previews a New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle

Ah, hydrogen, the ever-optimistic fuel of the future. Adoption of this fuel type is a seemingly neverending cycle of starting and stalling, but some automakers — like Hyundai — are still committed to offering fuel cell electric vehicles in the future. The brand's new Initium concept, which will make its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, is more proof of this passion.

Unlike the current Hyundai Nexo, which solely relies on hydrogen to power its electric fuel cell, the Initium works more like a plug-in hybrid. You can plug the Initium in to recharge its onboard battery, and then the hydrogen fuel tanks act like a range-extending generator. Hyundai says the fuel cell's output is 150 kilowatts — that's 201 horsepower — and the Initium's total driving range is "more than 650 kilometers," or a little over 400 miles.

This isn't just pie-in-the-sky stuff, either. Hyundai says the Initium previews a new production fuel cell electric vehicle that's expected to arrive in the first half of 2025.