- Promises 350-plus miles of range from a five-minute hydrogen fill-up
- Smooth, silent and torquey drive qualities of an electric vehicle
- SUV-like body style
- Only available in select areas of California
- Hydrogen availability is limited
Alternatively fueled vehicles are the future, with hybrid and full-electric vehicles leading the charge (pun intended). Hydrogen-fueled cars are the latest to join the market. They have their own set of advantages, with the main one that the refueling time is similar to that of a regular gasoline-powered car. But being so new, there's a distinct lack of refueling infrastructure available.
Hyundai is undeterred, however, and its 2019 Nexo is the latest hydrogen fuel cell vehicle to come to market. As with the two other main hydrogen-fueled vehicles on the market, the Honda Clarity and the Toyota Mirai, the Nexo is only available in select regions in California. But it does present a couple of advantages. The main one is its SUV-like body shape, which provides additional cargo space. Hyundai also fits the Nexo with plenty of upscale features, including a big 12.3-inch touchscreen and available ventilated front seats.
Considering the limitations of the nascent hydrogen market, we're more inclined to suggest a battery electric vehicle for most people looking to reduce their carbon footprint. But if you have your heart set on hydrogen, the 2019 Hyundai Nexo appears to be a strong choice in a very small class.
Hyundai NEXO models
The 2019 Hyundai Nexo is a five-passenger SUV that uses a hydrogen fuel cell to help power a single electric motor (161 horsepower, 291 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels. The Nexo is offered in two trim levels: Blue and Limited. It is currently only on sale in select regions in California, and no options are available.
The Blue trim is estimated to return 380 miles of range with standard features that include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated mirrors, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, a virtual instrument panel, automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a household-style power outlet, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a navigation system.
Standard advanced safety features include an automated remote self-parking system, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a drowsy driver warning system.
The Limited trim has a range estimate of 354 miles and adds 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view parking camera system, an eight-speaker Krell audio system, and a blind-spot camera system.
Had it for about 50 days now and still loving it. Lets talk about what others don't. I have had many cars with early active safety features that worked from not so good too ok. Hyundai must have some great coders, because this radar stop and start cruise control is the best of any car I have had. Emergency braking is smooth in and out and does not over-react. Lane departure also smooth but some bouncing to keep car in lane but seems to be better on some roads than others. Still love having the feature. Auto parking is however hit and miss finding spaces. When it does it works very well. But of course I can park much faster than it does. So kind of not needed unless you just cant park or it is a very tight space or you just want to show off your cool car. More cool is having it pull out to you . Nav system and screen choices are amazing, solid, easy, super clear, intuitive and hi rez graphics. Again the best I have ever had and I have had many luxury cars. Build quality is solid. No squeaks or rattles. Very quiet drive. Road handling is very compliant on rough LA roads. I'm no longer a fan of the firm riding BMWi3. That thing lets you feel a spider when you run over it and is so jittery at high speeds it is not good. This car is heavy but I like the ride. Feels safe. Krell Audio system is really amazing. Their Clar-fi setting beautifully enhances the audio to a quality I have not heard in a car before. Lots of other high end features that all work well. Climate control system also works beautifully. My BMW was a joke with constant manual adjustments needed. This one nails it and is quiet. And I like the star trek bridge control buttons. Old fashioned but once you know the buttons it is fast to use. But in bright sun, it is hard to read them... but the massive touch screen covers everything and more and is very easy to use. Things to improve. Needs to have user selectable controls for regen braking and it needs stronger regen for one pedal driving. Once you do one pedal you don't want to go back. And also no "creep". I don't like needing to use the auto hold feature. Hyundai, please make these user selectable options and implement on a software update to the car. I know you can do it! Acceleration is plenty good for me. Sure some pure electrics are faster but do you really need that? I can still squirt in front of people when needed in this mid size suv which is pretty great and enough for me. Hey this even comes with top of the line michelin primacy tires. Nice going Hyundai. But, no memory seats in a $60k car. Cmon... big oversight but still not a deal breaker. Just amazing how certain things get left out. And leather seats would be much better than recycled plastic seats. They sit hot, but luckily are ventilated. But they are very comfortable from a form factor and there is quite a bit of legroom front and back. I'm 6'3 and can find great seating positions. Visibility is decent but there are the normal SUV blind spots. Exterior cameras all around are clear and work great. Lane change camera is pretty cool and will take some time getting used to but I can tell you it's a game changer for safety. When you exit the car you get what sounds like a vacuum cleaner sound which I think is some sort of fan/pump clearing out something. only lasts for about 5 seconds so no big deal. Another oddity is no tinted windows. Easy to get your own but keep in mind. Missing rain sensing wipers which I do like. Many more high end features than I can list that all work really well. But really this car hits more top of the line marks than my previous cars which included loaded models of the BMWi3, Chevy Volt, Infiniti FX45 & Q45 and many more in my car driving history. Never thought I would own a Hyundai, but they have proved they are capable of anything. The tech is amazing, I'm cleaning the air, great mileage ( exceeding the rating) and features and price if you figure the free fuel they give you. I know it's a loss leader for them for the future, so hopefully people will see that indeed clean hydrogen ( which you can get ) is indeed the best thing for the future and clearly available right now in California and some other areas. But having the first high mileage electric drive /hydrogen powered SUV with a great form and technology factor that cant be beat makes this a real winner. Keep it going Hyundai!
|Limited 4dr SUV (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$61,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Blue 4dr SUV (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$58,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Alerts if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind View Monitor
- Projects a camera view down the right side of the vehicle when the turn signal is activated.
- Lane Follow Assist
- Warns if the vehicle is drifting out of its lane and corrects the steering to maintain its position.
Hyundai Nexo vs. the competition
Hyundai Nexo vs. Toyota Mirai
The Toyota Mirai is one of the few hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to compete against the Hyundai Nexo. Like the Nexo, the Mirai is only sold in California and suffers from some of the same drawbacks related to hydrogen availability. The EPA estimates the Mirai's range at 312 miles, but in our experience, it's more like 280 miles. We give it high marks for overall comfort, cargo capacity and rear-seat space. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Mirai.
Hyundai Nexo vs. Honda Clarity
The hydrogen fuel cell variant of the Honda Clarity is only available in California. Its EPA-estimated range of 366 miles compares well with the Nexo, but we have yet to drive one to confirm this. Other Clarity models have received accolades for their comfortable seating and pleasant ride quality but have been criticized for their non-intuitive infotainment system.
Hyundai Nexo vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
In the absence of additional hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, we suggest checking out one of our favorite EVs, which also happens to come from Hyundai. The Hyundai Kona Electric is only estimated to return 258 miles of range, but it's far easier to find a charge station than a hydrogen pump.
All-new five-passenger hydrogen fuel cell SUV
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai NEXO is the 2019 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,300.
- Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $61,800
- Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $58,300
The 2019 Hyundai NEXO is offered in the following submodels: NEXO SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD), and Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai NEXO and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 NEXO 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai NEXO for sale near.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai NEXOs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai NEXO for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,048.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,060.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
