  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai NEXO
  4. 2021 Hyundai NEXO

2021 Hyundai NEXO

MSRP range: $58,935 - $62,385
Hyundai NEXO Limited 4dr SUV Exterior Exterior
+148
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
MSRP$60,120
Edmunds suggests you pay$57,066
Start Price Checker
Other years
Hyundai NEXO for Sale

2021 Hyundai NEXO Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Promises 350-plus miles of range from a five-minute hydrogen fill-up
  • Smooth, silent and torquey drive qualities of an electric vehicle
  • Practical SUV-like body style
  • Only available in select areas of California
  • Hydrogen availability is limited
  • The Nexo carries over unchanged
  • Part of the first Nexo generation introduced for 2019
Save as much as $3,787 with Edmunds

2021 Hyundai NEXO pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 NEXO Fuel Cell

msrp

$58,935
starting price
See All Trims
HyundaiUSA.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all NEXO lease offers
2021 Hyundai NEXO price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$58,935
MPG & Fuel
65 City / 58 Hwy / 61 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 41.4 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
Engine
N/A cylinder
Horsepower: 161 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: 291 lb-ft @ N/A rpm
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 183.9 in. / Height: 64.2 in. / Width: 73.2 in.
Curb Weight: 3990 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 29.6 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHigh
Get started

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Hyundai NEXO a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 NEXO both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai NEXO fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NEXO gets an EPA-estimated 57 mpg to 61 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NEXO has 29.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai NEXO. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Hyundai NEXO?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO:

  • The Nexo carries over unchanged
  • Part of the first Nexo generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Hyundai NEXO reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai NEXO is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NEXO. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NEXO's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Hyundai NEXO a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai NEXO is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 NEXO is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai NEXO?

The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai NEXO is the 2021 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,935.

Other versions include:

  • Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $58,935
  • Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $62,385
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai NEXO?

If you're interested in the Hyundai NEXO, the next question is, which NEXO model is right for you? NEXO variants include Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD). For a full list of NEXO models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Hyundai NEXO

2021 Hyundai NEXO Overview

The 2021 Hyundai NEXO is offered in the following submodels: NEXO SUV. Available styles include Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD), and Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD).

What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai NEXO?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 NEXO.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 NEXO featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai NEXO?

2021 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)

The 2021 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,120. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) is trending $3,054 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,054 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,066.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

2021 Hyundai NEXO Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)

The 2021 Hyundai NEXO Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,570. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai NEXO Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) is trending $3,787 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,787 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,783.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD) is 6% below the MSRP.

Which 2021 Hyundai NEXOS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai NEXO for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai NEXO.

Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai NEXOs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,289.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai NEXO?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2021 Hyundai NEXO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other vehicles