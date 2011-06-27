  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda S2000
  4. Used 2005 Honda S2000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Honda S2000 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 S2000
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,150
See S2000 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.4/303.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,150
Torque162 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,150
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,150
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,150
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,150
Front head room34.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.8 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,150
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height50.0 in.
EPA interior volume50.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,150
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • New Formula Red
  • Rio Yellow Pearl
  • Suzuka Blue Metallic
  • Berlina Black
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Red/Black
  • Black
  • Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,150
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S2000 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Honda S2000 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles