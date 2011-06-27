Used 2005 Honda S2000 Consumer Reviews
Lost 20 years at 6500RPM
I bought a 2005 S-2000 a few weeks ago. I keep hearing about the "middle age crisis" and the tendency men have to drop money on garish toys. My buddies got Harleys. I got smart. Suzuka blue. Flawless. Radio was OK, but I prefer the music generated by the engine. I will never sell. It makes a Vette feel like a bucket of bolts. I just drove in from Austin a few days ago. The only problem was a slight sunburn and my face hurt. Constant grinning like a loon makes that happen. Great cornering. The rear end kicks out a little when you goose it but straightens up in a hurry. She is very responsive and wants to play. She emits a high pitched moan @ 6700 RPM. Get one and grin.
Totally Unbelievable!!!
Ever since I was kid I always hoped to by a Porsche 911 as my dream car...That all changed after I purchased my 05 S2000! The car is TOTALLY UNBELIEVABLE in every way. And when I see other S2000 owners that have previously plopped down the mega- bucks for a 911, and turn around and sing the praise of the S2000, well it makes me really, really happy! Like a Cheshire cat, I might add! When the engine hits 6500k it takes on an all together different personality. Its a little bit scary, in a real cool way. Its like getting 2 cars in one. Top speed is supposed to be 150. I've had mine up to 118 and it was more stable than anything Ive ever driven, (including a 911). I'll never sell it.
Great certified pre-owned vehicle
As a recent buyer in 2010 I feel somewhat late to the game, nevertheless I also feel compelled to state an opinion on my recent purchase (within the last two weeks) of a certified pre-owned 2005 S2000. My gawd, what a vehicle and I feel that I got a great deal being pre-owned, according to CarFax there was only a single previous owner, no accidents, and only about 11k miles per year. The closest vehicle I've ever owned before was a 2000 Mustang convertible (purchased new) and while I liked that car, frankly it couldn't hold a candle to my new (used) S2000. The handling, acceleration, overall performance, just wow, fantastic! I've owned about 10 cars in my lifetime and this one beats them all.
Better then expected
I have owned this car for two months. I initially purchased because it was such a good deal. While this was on my radar, I thought it would be too hard and uncomfortable for my use on long drives. I have been very surprised. I am 6 ft and the car is very roomy, it has a nice ride that is not jarring at all and the seats are fantastic! I have done 6-7 hours of driving in a day twice with no discomfort at all. The engine note sounds great as well, very entertaining. You will hear the engine roaring so don't buy if you are looking for Lexus like quietness. Overall,very pleased at the two month mark.
Honda Needs to bring S2K back.
I bought the car from a private seller with 20K mileage. The car is a blast to drive. I smile almost every time I drive it. It's like a Honda Civic below 6400 rpm and then feels like a racecar from 6500 up to 8400 rpm red-line. It has surprising torque at lower speeds and the handling feels race car quick. The convertible top lowers in 8 seconds ( I lowered on the freeway when we were stopped for a moment and didn't miss a beat). Owning and using a convertible is an experience everyone should try. I like motorcycles and this car feels the closest to a high performance motorcycle with the breeze going through your hair. So far, Honda reliability is just that, reliable. Oil changes and tires.
