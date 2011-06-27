Used 2003 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

rporterincincy , 08/26/2013 LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I really like my 2003 Honda Odyssey. It now has 143,000 miles and runs like it's brand new. Very smooth, powerful and dependable. Like any other car it does have some quirks. My Odyssey goes through tires every 35,000 miles (wears evenly, and I rotate them every 3000-6000 miles), and goes through front brakes every 40,000 miles (evenly worn brakes). I just installed top of the line ceramic brakes to see if this would improve the ride. My car has no rust (wax every 3-4 months), no wear on the interior, and I change the oil every 3,000 miles. My dealer is great and I like working with them. The car is very versatile and we enjoy going on trips with it. No major issues yet. Update: Now that the car has 172,000 miles on it. I had replaced the brakes with Duralast top of the line ceramic pads and top of the line rotors. Getting excellant wear out of both front and rear (about 29k miles on the brakes and they still look new). Overall mileage is about 20 (city/hwy mixed) with highway mileage frequently at 24 mpg (running 75-80 mph). Still runs like brand new, still looks great. No wear on the interior except some stains in the storage area (mulch, trees, etc.). Still have the original struts, and no sign of wear on them. Still has plenty of power, very reliable. This has become the family favorite for trips due to the room, comfort, and quietness. I have a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan as a company car and found that the Odyssey is smoother, easier to get in and out, (seats are lower), has better visibility, is more comfortable, though the Dodge has the edge over this 2003 Honda in power (183 vs. 145) and the fuel mileage is higher in the Dodge (23 overall with mostly highway driving). The Dodge has a 6 speed trans. vs. the Honda 5. The Dodge also eats brakes. I'd prefer a Honda Odyssey as a company car, but it was not my choice. Even though mini-vans are not supposed to be cool anymore, I have to say that this is the perfect family car. It's versatile, comfortable, roomy, can handle a huge amount of cargo, especially with the seats down or out, but within minutes can haul a total of 7. It's fast, gets good fuel economy, insurance rates are low (Odysseys are apparently one of the safest vehicles on the road- fatalities per million miles is 0. One of only 6 to achieve this, according to a recent article on car safety). I would certainly buy it again. I do prefer the looks of the 2003 and 2006 to the current Odyssey though, but that is my personal opinion.