Vehicle overview

Coupes are known for offering style and performance, and the 2015 Honda CR-Z aims to bring a certain measure of coupe flair to the staid and sensible hybrid segment. The CR-Z bundles high fuel economy with sharp two-door sheet metal and handling that surpasses that of the typical green machine. It's an intriguing mash-up, but the end result is ultimately a bit of a letdown.

In some respects, this Honda hits the right notes. Compared to other hybrids, it makes for an engaging city runabout, thanks to its low curb weight, quick steering and small size. And with its sleek and sporty exterior, the CR-Z is one of the cooler-looking hybrids on the market. Likewise, the adventurous dashboard design offers extra helpings of visual interest.

In other areas, though, the CR-Z is a disappointment. Though its EPA rating of up to 37 mpg combined is impressive relative to gas-only models, it falls short of the high bar set by certain hybrids. Due to its lack of a backseat, it's also a lot less practical than most alternatives. And while the CR-Z handles well and is certainly entertaining by hybrid standards, it doesn't offer the kind of driver engagement you'd get with a true sport coupe or hatchback. This shortcoming quickly becomes evident if the car is driven back-to-back with some of its sportier gas-only rivals.

Given the CR-Z's limitations, we'd recommend considering other choices in this price range. With its stellar 50 mpg EPA combined rating and useful four-door hatchback body style, the 2015 Toyota Prius C is a more versatile and practical choice, though it's compromised by lackluster acceleration. If driver engagement is a priority, we'd recommend the four-door 2015 Ford Fiesta ST, which teams superb handling and sprightly acceleration with a respectable 29 mpg EPA combined rating. There's also the more expensive 2015 Mini Cooper that offers responsive performance and strong fuel economy, along with loads of personality.

While the 2015 Honda CR-Z's core mission of being a frugal hybrid that's fun to drive is certainly appealing, the car doesn't fully deliver on this promise in the end. Whether your priority is practicality or driving enjoyment, there are competing models that will likely serve you better.