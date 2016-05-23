  1. Home
2016 Honda CR-Z

MSRP$20,295
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Good fuel economy
  • sporty looks.

The 2016 Honda CR-Z doesn't drive as sporty as it looks, and its two-seat interior limits practicality. It's a fun city car, but there are better choices for a sport compact.

Vehicle overview

Let's face it: You don't shop for a hybrid looking for high performance. Great fuel economy and exhilarating performance just don't go together unless you're dropping close to a million dollars on a Porsche 918 Spyder. But Honda at least makes an attempt with its 2016 CR-Z. This small, sporty hybrid coupe is lightweight, steers quickly and parks easily. A sleek exterior and adventurous dashboard design make it one of the more attractive designs among its more futuristic or merely pragmatic competitors.

Despite its compact, athletic footprint, though, the CR-Z is still something of a letdown. Its EPA rating of up to 37 mpg combined is impressive relative to gas-only models, but falls short of other hybrids that routinely achieve 40 mpg and more. The CR-Z's lack of a backseat also limits its usefulness. And while it handles well enough, this compact hybrid doesn't offer the engaging driving experience of a true sport coupe or hatchback, a shortcoming that becomes clear when you drive it back to back with its gas-only rivals.

In short, this hybrid Honda doesn't quite deliver on its core mission of being a frugal hybrid with a side measure of mid-speed thrills. If you're not committed to the CR-Z's style or the Honda badge, there are better alternatives in this price range. The hybrid Toyota Prius C, for example, is painfully slow, but offers a stellar 50 mpg combined fuel economy and four-door hatchback utility. The gas-powered Ford Fiesta ST is quick, handles superbly and delivers a respectable 29 mpg combined. And if your budget can travel farther upmarket, there's the Mini Cooper, which sublimely blends performance, strong fuel economy and personality.

Honda CR-Z models

The two-seat 2016 Honda CR-Z hatchback comes in three trim levels: LX, EX and EX-L Navi.

Standard LX equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a retractable cargo cover.

Personal technology includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Pandora-enabled radio, a 7-inch touchscreen display, text messaging capability (with compatible smartphones) and a six-speaker CD sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB audio interface.

Stepping up to the EX adds automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED foglights, heated mirrors, metallic interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an upgraded seven-speaker audio system and Honda's Lane Watch blind-spot monitoring system.

The EX-L Navi includes all of the above and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, HD radio and, predictably, a satellite-linked navigation system.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Honda CR-Z gets an updated look front and rear, and more standard features and options, including a 7-inch touchscreen entertainment display and a blind-spot warning system.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Honda CR-Z is powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid system that mates a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a total output of 130 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque with the standard six-speed manual transmission.

The torque number drops to 127 lb-ft with the optional continuously variable transmission (CVT), which also comes with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

A three-mode selector allows the driver to choose from Normal, Econ or Sport driving modes. Each adjusts parameters for gas pedal sensitivity, steering effort, transmission programming (CVT), additional electric motor assist (manual transmission) and air-conditioning usage.

The Plus Sport System is a nifty integrated feature that can dispense maximum power from the battery pack for 5 seconds, delivering a temporary jolt of acceleration at the press of a button on the steering wheel. This feature can be used in any of the drive modes, provided the battery is more than 50 percent charged and the CR-Z is traveling more than 19 mph.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped CR-Z went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, while a CVT-equipped model made the sprint in 9.2 seconds. Both times are quick relative to other hybrids in this price range but slow compared to competing sport compacts.

Fuel economy is a different story. With EPA fuel economy estimates of 34 mpg combined (31 city/38 highway) with the manual transmission and 37 mpg combined (36 city/39 highway) with the CVT, the CR-Z excels by sport-compact standards but comes up short relative to similarly priced hybrids.

Safety

The 2016 Honda CR-Z comes with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard. Honda's Lane Watch blind-spot warning system comes standard on EX and EX-L Navi models.

In Edmunds brake testing, the CR-Z came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is good for a hybrid but subpar for a sport compact.

In government crash tests, the Honda CR-Z earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), including four stars for frontal-impact protection but just three stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CR-Z its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Tidy dimensions and quick steering make the 2016 Honda CR-Z fairly nimble on city streets. But push harder around tight turns and the little Honda offers less balance and grip than you'd expect given its sporty style and two-seat cockpit. If you really care about small car handling, a more athletic rival like the Fiesta ST is a better fit. Furthermore, the CR-Z suffers from elevated road noise, making it a less than ideal companion for long interstate slogs.

With 130 hp on tap, the Honda CR-Z has enough pep to warrant the occasional detour from your planned commute, but not much more. Powertrain performance depends largely on which of the three drive modes you select. Punch the Sport button and the car gets up and goes, while the mpg-maximizing Econ mode yields noticeably slower acceleration. Most drivers will find the Normal mode just about right. Both transmissions work well; the six-speed manual offers easy action and a nice mechanical feel, while the CVT feels moderately sporty by virtue of its steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Interior

Although Honda CR-Zs sold in other countries have a small backseat, the American version has a flip-down rear parcel shelf instead. The idea is to associate the car with the beloved two-seat CRX, but the lack of rear seating limits the CR-Z's practicality. Up front, seat comfort is adequate, but longer-legged drivers may wish for additional seat-track travel.

The CR-Z's rear cargo divider can be lowered easily to create a flat load floor and hide any items in the parcel shelf's bins. A multiposition cargo shade is also part of the deal. Maximum cargo capacity is 25.1 cubic feet, and two golf bags should fit with the divider lowered.

Other than the two-seat layout, the interior's most notable feature is its distinctive dash design, which is built around a large digital speedometer surrounded by an equally prominent analog tachometer. Adding a wow factor are background lights that change color to indicate driving style efficiency. A configurable display allows you to call up other useful information, including instant and average fuel economy readings.

Bear in mind that the 2016 Honda CR-Z is basically a sporty economy car, not a premium coupe, so the interior materials are fairly plain. In addition, rear visibility is problematic through the dual-panel rear glass and the bodywork that surrounds it.

Used 2016 Honda CR-Z pricing

MSRP$20,295
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda CR-Z.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • engine
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • infotainment system
  • maintenance & parts
  • comfort
  • dashboard
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great fun, great value!
CL in Calif,
LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016.

5 out of 5 stars, The only sport hybrid in the world
chris pantaleon,
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M)

The CRZ is the only hybrid that comes with a manual 6-speed transmission. It has gears!!! Compared to other hybrids that have CVTs that kill hp, torque and driving fun.

5 out of 5 stars, Honda CRZ Navi
Warren Bernau,
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Other than average acceleration, a quality Honda product.

4 out of 5 stars, Honda could of done better
CX,
EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Overall I am satisfied with CRZ after making little modifications to it. 1) Road noise - For that matter you have to use dynamat & insulation. 2) Weak sound system - replace stereo head, speakers & sub. Don't bother with amp, EX models have good enough one. 3) Suspension - it's on my list, will look to raise it a bit to ease getting in and out 4) Seats - add extra foam 4) Horsepower - expensive, but there is turbochargers available. Maybe later if will win a lottery. Getting only 33-34 mpg in the city with average speed 25-30 mph. I think Honda could of done better on that. Lets say on highway with average speed 45-50 mph you may get 40+ mpg, but as you go over 65 mph on freeway - fuel economy goes down to toilet. With this type of small car fuel economy should around 50+ mpg. Cargo space is there, but I have a large dog, so she doesn't have enough space to stand up. So, as for commuter car to work & back that CRZ is good choice, but for something else - go with Prius. Look of the CRZ is indeed nice & sporty, however, it is not quite sport vehicle due only 130HP under the hood. You may race Kia Soul and older Civic EX with 1.5, but nothing stronger than that.

Used Years for Honda CR-Z
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011

Features & Specs

LX 2dr Hatchback features & specs
LX 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MPG 36 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX 2dr Hatchback features & specs
EX 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MPG 36 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation features & specs
EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MPG 36 city / 39 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX 2dr Hatchback features & specs
EX 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M
MPG 31 city / 38 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Hybrid
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Driver3 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat3 / 5
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda CR-Z for sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011

FAQ

Is the Honda CR-Z a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2016 CR-Z both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda CR-Z fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CR-Z gets an EPA-estimated 34 mpg to 37 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CR-Z has 25.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda CR-Z. Learn more

Is the Honda CR-Z reliable?

To determine whether the Honda CR-Z is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CR-Z. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CR-Z's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2016 Honda CR-Z a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2016 Honda CR-Z is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2016 CR-Z is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2016 Honda CR-Z?

The least-expensive 2016 Honda CR-Z is the 2016 Honda CR-Z LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,295.

Other versions include:

  • LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $20,945
  • EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $22,790
  • EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,090
  • EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) which starts at $22,140
  • EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) which starts at $24,440
  • LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) which starts at $20,295
What are the different models of Honda CR-Z?

More about the 2016 Honda CR-Z

Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Overview

The Used 2016 Honda CR-Z is offered in the following submodels: CR-Z Hatchback. Available styles include LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), and LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M).

What do people think of the 2016 Honda CR-Z?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Honda CR-Z and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 CR-Z 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 CR-Z.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Honda CR-Z and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 CR-Z featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2016 Honda CR-Z?

Which 2016 Honda CR-ZES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Honda CR-Z for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2016 CR-ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,590 and mileage as low as 37071 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Honda CR-Z.

Can't find a new 2016 Honda CR-Zs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda CR-Z for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,062.

Find a new Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,803.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Honda CR-Z?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

