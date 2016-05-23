Used 2016 Honda CR-Z
My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016.
The CRZ is the only hybrid that comes with a manual 6-speed transmission. It has gears!!! Compared to other hybrids that have CVTs that kill hp, torque and driving fun.
Other than average acceleration, a quality Honda product.
Overall I am satisfied with CRZ after making little modifications to it. 1) Road noise - For that matter you have to use dynamat & insulation. 2) Weak sound system - replace stereo head, speakers & sub. Don't bother with amp, EX models have good enough one. 3) Suspension - it's on my list, will look to raise it a bit to ease getting in and out 4) Seats - add extra foam 4) Horsepower - expensive, but there is turbochargers available. Maybe later if will win a lottery. Getting only 33-34 mpg in the city with average speed 25-30 mph. I think Honda could of done better on that. Lets say on highway with average speed 45-50 mph you may get 40+ mpg, but as you go over 65 mph on freeway - fuel economy goes down to toilet. With this type of small car fuel economy should around 50+ mpg. Cargo space is there, but I have a large dog, so she doesn't have enough space to stand up. So, as for commuter car to work & back that CRZ is good choice, but for something else - go with Prius. Look of the CRZ is indeed nice & sporty, however, it is not quite sport vehicle due only 130HP under the hood. You may race Kia Soul and older Civic EX with 1.5, but nothing stronger than that.
|LX 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|36 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 2
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|36 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 2
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|36 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 2
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 2dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M
|MPG
|31 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Hybrid
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2016 Honda CR-Z?
The least-expensive 2016 Honda CR-Z is the 2016 Honda CR-Z LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,295.
Other versions include:
- LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $20,945
- EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $22,790
- EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,090
- EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) which starts at $22,140
- EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) which starts at $24,440
- LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) which starts at $20,295
Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Overview
The Used 2016 Honda CR-Z is offered in the following submodels: CR-Z Hatchback. Available styles include LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M), and LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Honda CR-Z and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 CR-Z 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 CR-Z.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Honda CR-Z for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2016 CR-ZES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,590 and mileage as low as 37071 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Honda CR-Z.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
