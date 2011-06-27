  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Suburban 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5149 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload3451.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
