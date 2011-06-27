  1. Home
Used 1993 GMC Suburban 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity176 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5002 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.6 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.
Maximum payload3065.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
