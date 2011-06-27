Used 1993 GMC Suburban Consumer Reviews

Big Red Gai & Gary , 07/21/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We are orignal owners and have had used this machine to safely and comfortably transport our daughter's volleyball and basketball team mates to many competitions. It's been across the country and back, has taken us skiing. The 4WD has been helpful when rains make our dirt roads slippery. Over the 219K miles it has logged, two radiators were replaced and as many mufflers. It's been well maintained, has the original engine and transmission (heads have never been off) and is still going strong. Report Abuse

Awesome truck! GMCk25004x4 , 01/09/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this truck! I got it off ebay for a song! Drove to Colorado and picked it up. Best truck I ever had! 215,000 miles on it and the engine is cleaner than most! No leaks and no smoke or tapping. Original parts and motor. No tranny problems at all. Towing package is really beefy! Pulls more than you'd expect! Stands tall with no sagging! 4x4 works very well and this is a GREAT driver in the snow! Interior is still pristine and there is no paint fade or clear coat problems! Reg maintained and this truck really takes care of me! 15 mpg in town and 18 on the highway! Not a bit of rust on this truck. Only replaced muffler, brakes, alternator, and top hose this winter. Had 3yrs Report Abuse

Trusty Rusty rg31 , 03/03/2011 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We have had this Suburban for about 13 years now it was built in WI in 1993 and never left the state so the salt has taken it's toll on the body but even at almost 200,000 miles it starts everytime and still runs as strong as it every has so it is a great first car for me it is a truck that is amazing in any terrain i drive it in dirt, mud, snow, ice, any terrain it handles it great it amazes people because it is a stock gas powered truck and it can out work and out perform raised diesel trucks that are out here if i buy another truck it will be just like this one Report Abuse