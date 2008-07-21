Used 1998 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me

Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland

***WV STATE INSPECTED, ***ONE OWNER, ***CLEAN AUTOCHECK, ***Please call our King Motors location for this vehicle 1-304-901-5176, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, AM/FM radio, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Release, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power Adjust Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Rear Dutch Doors, Rear-Window Wiper/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. 2005 GMC Safari SLE 8 Passenger SLE 8 Passenger RWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 GMC Safari with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDM19X75B505755

Stock: R12093AA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020