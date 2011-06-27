  1. Home
1998 GMC Safari Value

Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,109$1,967$2,395
Clean$1,011$1,794$2,193
Average$815$1,446$1,787
Rough$619$1,099$1,381
Shop for a used GMC Safari near you
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Safari on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Safari with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Safari. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Safari and see how it feels.
