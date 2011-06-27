Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,109
|$1,967
|$2,395
|Clean
|$1,011
|$1,794
|$2,193
|Average
|$815
|$1,446
|$1,787
|Rough
|$619
|$1,099
|$1,381
Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$2,253
|$2,776
|Clean
|$1,100
|$2,054
|$2,541
|Average
|$887
|$1,656
|$2,071
|Rough
|$673
|$1,258
|$1,601
Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,693
|$2,055
|Clean
|$880
|$1,543
|$1,881
|Average
|$710
|$1,244
|$1,533
|Rough
|$539
|$945
|$1,185
Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$965
|$1,729
|$2,111
|Clean
|$879
|$1,576
|$1,933
|Average
|$709
|$1,271
|$1,575
|Rough
|$538
|$966
|$1,217
Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,914
|$2,322
|Clean
|$997
|$1,745
|$2,126
|Average
|$804
|$1,407
|$1,732
|Rough
|$610
|$1,069
|$1,339
Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,106
|$2,081
|$2,569
|Clean
|$1,008
|$1,897
|$2,352
|Average
|$813
|$1,529
|$1,916
|Rough
|$617
|$1,162
|$1,481