Used 1992 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
Worst vehicle I ever owned
Vehicle was about 14 months old w/43000 miles when we bought it. Held up ok for about 18 mon. It's been an albatross ever since. It's 10 yrs old & still no rust, but thats the least of our problems...2 engines, 2 trannies, 2 complete A/C systems (front & back), and a myriad of other costly repairs. To make a long story short, about 6 mons after we bought it, Consumer Reports Used Car Buying Guide had this vehicle @ the top of their list of VEHICLES TO AVOID - They were right! PS: The engine is a REAL pain to work on.
My first minivan
I love driving this vehicle it is so fun and gets great gas millage. I highly recammend the van
Beware of Secret GMC Warranty
Generally nice - but: there was a secret GMC warranty on the paint which literally flake off after six years. GM denied responsibility claiming their secret warranty had expired and if the dealer didn't tell the customer (me) - too bad! The upshot - had to have the vehicle painted privately at my expense and now have EXTENSIVE RUST - something else that should never happen in this era of vehicle. Mechanically the vehicle has been fair, the rear A/C is a disaster - be sure to close off the coolant lines to the rear A/C - the rear A/C is not needed and you will otherwise have to add new freon EVERY Summer.
