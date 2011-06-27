  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Safari Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity152 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1774.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light French Blue Metallic
