  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 2005 GMC Safari
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2005 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Safari for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,000
Used Safari for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic an SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Safari van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes for the Safari this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Safari.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(34%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Practical good Van
PoppaRick,07/25/2005
The Safari is a good practical van with AWD capabilities.Not fancy, but able to handle three kids and their sports stuff plus friends. Snow, and spring mud are not enough to stop it delivering service to our family.
Safari Review
BCA,08/27/2004
If you want to carry six people with AWD this is the ticket. This is the second Safari we've owned. While the interior could use some work such as larger front leg room, driver side passenger doors and a few more cupholders, the overall functionality of the van is excellent. The larger size more than makes up for these shortcomings. It is great for long (800 mile) road trips with 4 kids. Not only that, it can carry all the gear. The AWD works great in snow and the 4.3 L V-6 has sufficient power. We've had no major mechanical problems with this van or its predecessor. However, there have been some interior trim issues.
USA Travler
Karl,09/04/2007
The Safari is the best van on the market. I can't imagine 2005 being the last. It is extreem comfort and space in travel. It will carry an elephant with ease! This is my second Safari. If they were still sold I would not consider any other vehicle. The previous one I had for 223,000 miles, got 28 - yes - 28 miles to the gallon (tbs fuel injection)With steel bumpers it was a tank with zip and personality. Nothing in the mileage other than tires and brakes ever needed replacement! My new 2005 is somewhat more refined in interior - but I feel that negative as space was removed. It gets far less milage. My only serious fault is that the sterring radious is very slight.
See all 3 reviews of the 2005 GMC Safari
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Safari features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2005 GMC Safari

Used 2005 GMC Safari Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Safari?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 GMC Safari trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 GMC Safari Base is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 172792 and172792 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 GMC Safaris are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 GMC Safari for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Safaris listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 172792 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 GMC Safari.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Safaris you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Safari for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,891.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,528.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Safari for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,985.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,300.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Safari?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Safari lease specials

Related Used 2005 GMC Safari info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles