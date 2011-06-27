2005 GMC Envoy XUV Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, reconfigurable cargo area.
- Spongy suspension, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
Other years
List Price
$10,995
Used Envoy XUV for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking to haul five people and the occasional eight-foot dresser in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XUV has the competition beat -- in fact, there really is no competition.
2005 Highlights
Seating has been restyled and boasts comfort and quality improvements this year. A touchscreen DVD-based navigation system is now available, and the SLT trim includes burled wood accents inside. A stereo system with CD/MP3 compatibility and full-length side curtain airbags (replacing last year's front-seat side airbags) are also new this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Envoy XUV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
not happy,09/03/2010
Everything electrical has gone wrong, gas gauge, speedometer, cd player, elec seat control, air conditioner dual accuator replaced both $1900, replaced thermostat and fan clutch, oh and wires were melting behind the controls of the Air Conditioner $490.00. I am the only owner and my miles are only at 55,000
ddtexas,11/10/2008
I flew to Alabama from South Texas to get the XUV because it had been discontinued and was hard to find. I will keep my XUV until it dies, because of how versatile it is (SUV/Pickup). Not to mention how enjoyable it is to drive. I've taken it to the Smokey Mtns, the Ozarks as well as traveled home to Wisconsin from deep South Texas without any problems. To me this is the perfect travel vehicle.
Joel Larson,05/25/2010
At 40,000 miles my my gas gauge quit working and went I went to the dealer he said it's not a warranty and it would cost me over $600.00 to repair. Then, a week later, my control for my fan went out on the 5th speed and a week later the 4 speed went out. again the dealer seem to very surprised and said wow this never happens either and for 500.00 they could fix the switch. What I find amazing is my wife's van made by Chevrolet has the exact same problem. GMC have to be aware of this problem but they don't care and people wonder why imports are doing well. We also have a 94 Honda in our family with 200,000 miles and we've done nothing except oil changes and tires.
GREENER,11/19/2005
Rides like a dream. Looks exceptional, performs like a top of the line SUV should. Handles great in bad weather. OnStar gives me an added feeling of security, knowing that my wife and children are safe @ all times and just a push button away from help, allows me to rest easy. Sheer comfort! A joy to drive and plenty of room for all of us and our things. Towing capabilities are huge. I tow a 22 foot fishing boat with no trouble. The sliding rear roof feature has come in handy for my wife a couple times already. Bringing home large trees and shrubs for the garden, and I used it to bring home a new refrigerator. The only knock I could give, the gas mileage could be better.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV features & specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy XUV
Related Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana