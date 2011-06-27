  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2005 GMC Envoy XUV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, reconfigurable cargo area.
  • Spongy suspension, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking to haul five people and the occasional eight-foot dresser in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XUV has the competition beat -- in fact, there really is no competition.

2005 Highlights

Seating has been restyled and boasts comfort and quality improvements this year. A touchscreen DVD-based navigation system is now available, and the SLT trim includes burled wood accents inside. A stereo system with CD/MP3 compatibility and full-length side curtain airbags (replacing last year's front-seat side airbags) are also new this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Envoy XUV.

5(60%)
4(32%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not Happy
not happy,09/03/2010
Everything electrical has gone wrong, gas gauge, speedometer, cd player, elec seat control, air conditioner dual accuator replaced both $1900, replaced thermostat and fan clutch, oh and wires were melting behind the controls of the Air Conditioner $490.00. I am the only owner and my miles are only at 55,000
Most versatile vehicle I've ever owned
ddtexas,11/10/2008
I flew to Alabama from South Texas to get the XUV because it had been discontinued and was hard to find. I will keep my XUV until it dies, because of how versatile it is (SUV/Pickup). Not to mention how enjoyable it is to drive. I've taken it to the Smokey Mtns, the Ozarks as well as traveled home to Wisconsin from deep South Texas without any problems. To me this is the perfect travel vehicle.
It only happened to you
Joel Larson,05/25/2010
At 40,000 miles my my gas gauge quit working and went I went to the dealer he said it's not a warranty and it would cost me over $600.00 to repair. Then, a week later, my control for my fan went out on the 5th speed and a week later the 4 speed went out. again the dealer seem to very surprised and said wow this never happens either and for 500.00 they could fix the switch. What I find amazing is my wife's van made by Chevrolet has the exact same problem. GMC have to be aware of this problem but they don't care and people wonder why imports are doing well. We also have a 94 Honda in our family with 200,000 miles and we've done nothing except oil changes and tires.
If you find one, buy it!
GREENER,11/19/2005
Rides like a dream. Looks exceptional, performs like a top of the line SUV should. Handles great in bad weather. OnStar gives me an added feeling of security, knowing that my wife and children are safe @ all times and just a push button away from help, allows me to rest easy. Sheer comfort! A joy to drive and plenty of room for all of us and our things. Towing capabilities are huge. I tow a 22 foot fishing boat with no trouble. The sliding rear roof feature has come in handy for my wife a couple times already. Bringing home large trees and shrubs for the garden, and I used it to bring home a new refrigerator. The only knock I could give, the gas mileage could be better.
See all 25 reviews of the 2005 GMC Envoy XUV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV features & specs
More about the 2005 GMC Envoy XUV

Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV is offered in the following submodels: Envoy XUV SUV. Available styles include SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV trim styles:

  The Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV SLE is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 104868 and104868 miles.

Which used 2005 GMC Envoy XUVS are available in my area?

There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Envoy XUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 104868 miles.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Envoy XUVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Envoy XUV for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,701.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,211.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Envoy XUV for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,833.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,045.

