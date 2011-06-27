At 40,000 miles my my gas gauge quit working and went I went to the dealer he said it's not a warranty and it would cost me over $600.00 to repair. Then, a week later, my control for my fan went out on the 5th speed and a week later the 4 speed went out. again the dealer seem to very surprised and said wow this never happens either and for 500.00 they could fix the switch. What I find amazing is my wife's van made by Chevrolet has the exact same problem. GMC have to be aware of this problem but they don't care and people wonder why imports are doing well. We also have a 94 Honda in our family with 200,000 miles and we've done nothing except oil changes and tires.

