Consumer Rating
(79)
2004 GMC Envoy XUV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, reconfigurable cargo area.
  • Spongy suspension, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
2005
2004
2005
2004
$3,004 - $5,609
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking to haul five people and the occasional eight-foot dresser in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XUV has the competition beat -- in fact, there really is no competition.

2004 Highlights

The Envoy XUV is an all-new model based on the Envoy XL sport-utility with the third-row seating area turned into a reconfigurable cargo hold a la Chevy Avalanche. But the XUV goes one better by offering a power-sliding rear roof section in addition to its fold-down midgate and all-weather cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Envoy XUV.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a LEMON!
newfnlab,01/06/2012
I bought this vehicle new (very expensive). I have replaced over $1000 in rear door latches, obviously a defect,they only warrant 1 yr or 20K km, what does km have to do with a latch. GM head office doesn't like to return phone calls.. I finally spoke to her again & their decision was "your on your own". I have replaced the transfer case 1 1/2 yrs ago, now I have to replace the motor in it.Stranded again when gear shifter broke (it's plastic) go figure. No speadometer for over a year now (called cluster) would cost over $1000, neither heated seats work. My list goes on. I take care of my vehicles but this is ridiculous. GM does NOT stand behind their products. I will NEVER own another one.
Smart Idea - Poor repair record
Faith,08/12/2015
SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
The SUV that literally turns into a pickup is a great idea. Being able to lay a full sheet of drywall or plywood flat in the rear cargo area is another great design. My issue with the vehicle is all the repairs that have had to happen and I barely have break in mileage on the vehicle at 78,000. I've had to replace the thermostat; it's had 3 sets of tires; the front and rear sway bar links have been replaced; when I am sitting at a stop, the speedometer reads as high as 40 (this number varies at different times). Other instrument panel gauges often show the wrong information. And last but not least, I am now experiencing issues with the transmission. I've owned other GM vehicles and this has been my least favorite experience as far as repairs. I like the vehicle overall. I just don't thing I should have so many repair bills for 78,000 miles. I did have to replace the transmission ($2,900). I also had to have the instrument panel overhauled ($200). In addition, the midgate window regulator had to be replaced because one day it went down and wouldn't go back up. The vehicle recently turned 95,000 miles and finally seems to be in good working order. We'll see! Recent repair (08/2020) was a cracked fuel tank.It now has 106,000 miles.
2004 Envoy XUV SLT
chris2004envoy,11/23/2012
I have owned this vehicle for 6 years now, use it to tow skidoos in the winter, hauled just about everything in the back, drywall, garden supplies, wood, fridges, an oven etc. It now has 160,000 km on it and has suffered what I would consider less than average issues. Common problems for all Envoy models are the front bearings, instrument cluster and the inline 6 has a fairly light duty exhaust manifold which in my case cracked. The good news is the parts are easy to buy aftermarket replacements and I replaced the bearings myself. I found a guy who replaced all the faulty motors in the cluster too for 200$ cash and the exhaust manifold was 1000 dollar fix. Not bad for 9 years +
XUV is the place to be
Baldbcool,05/08/2004
I really love my XUV. I went looking at the Durangos, Trailblazers and Volvos. The interiors were all cheesy. As soon as I say in the XUV I was hooked. The leather heated seats keep you warm and wrap around you. The retractable roof is a plus since I traded in my Ram for it. The V6 is powerful enough for what I need. The only negative is my own fault. I bought a black one and black is no fun to keep clean. But when its clean its the baddest looking SUV on the street.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More About This Model

With such stiff competition in every market segment, automakers are constantly trying to come up with something that "the other guy doesn't have" that's of real value to the consumer. Recent examples of this niche marketing include vehicles such as the Chevrolet Avalanche/Cadillac Escalade EXT twins and the Subaru Baja — all of which combine the passenger compartment of an SUV with the open cargo area of a pickup truck.

GMC takes this idea to the next level with the Envoy XUV. This new variation on the standard Envoy can be either a conventional SUV with the security of an enclosed cargo compartment, or a pickup truck of sorts with a roofless bed to allow the transport of tall, bulky items.

The XUV (eXtra Utility Vehicle?) is basically an Envoy XL (the long-wheelbase version of the Envoy) that has been stripped of its third-row seat and fitted with a trick, retractable roof section over the rear cargo compartment. Old-timers and car buffs may recall the Studebaker Wagonaire of the mid-1960s — a station wagon that also had a retracting roof over the back section. Hmmm…seems that there really is nothing new under the sun.

Nostalgia aside, situations aplenty should prove the worth of this Envoy's retractable roof. Need to pick up that old armoire from the antique store or get the red maple tree home from the nursery? No problem with the XUV; simply press a button and the rear portion of the roof slides forward, exposing a 32-by-32-inch opening. In addition to the power roof, the XUV also features a two-way tailgate with a power window. The tailgate reminded some of us of the setup used by big American wagons of the 1970s, having the ability to either swing open or drop down. But unlike Dad's old Caprice Estate or Country Squire, the XUV tailgate is handled by electronic (rather than mechanical) release handles, making one-handed operation a little easier.

If that's not enough flexibility, the XUV also features a Midgate, a movable partition between the passenger and cargo areas. This "next-generation" Midgate is similar to the original version found in the Avalanche/Escalade EXT, except that the glass powers down into the lower portion instead of having to be manually removed. With the Midgate up and the glass raised, the cargo area is completely sealed off from the passengers. When additional hauling capacity is needed, simply fold the rear seats down and lower the Midgate for 95.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Even 4-by-8 sheets of plywood can be transported by lowering the tailgate and sliding 'em in over built-in side rail supports. A number of tie-down rings, including four that can be relocated to any of 12 positions, further increase the XUV's hauling abilities.

Carrying messy and/or wet items is a nonissue for the XUV as well; the scuff-resistant and weatherproof cargo area can be hosed out after the mulch is unloaded. Even driving with the back opened up in the rain is OK, as the XUV's "QuickDrain" system can channel up to 35 gallons of water a minute out of the cargo area via a hidden trough and built-in drains that empty behind the rear wheels. Those concerned with leaks should be comforted by the fact that the XUV passed rigorous tests that simulated monsoonlike conditions, hitting the 'ute with 900 gallons of water per minute.

Unless you've got a bird's eye view of this Envoy, telling the XUV apart from its fixed-roof siblings is a challenge. The most obvious giveaway is the aluminum trim that extends down over the rearmost roof pillars. Inside, it's a lot more obvious that this SUV is different, as the Midgate (with the window up) separates the passenger and cargo compartments and the latter is devoid of carpeting so that it's easy to clean.

As with the other Envoy models, the XUV can be had in either two- or four-wheel drive, and either six- or eight-cylinder power. The standard Vortec 4200 (4.2-liter) inline six provides 275 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, sufficient to tow up to 5,800 pounds. With 290 horses and 325 lb-ft, the Vortec 5300 (5.3-liter) V8 can pull up to 6,500 pounds.

All the XUVs at our press introduction were loaded V8 4WD versions. As we've already experienced the inline six a few times, it was nice to have the chance to sample the V8. As we expected, the Vortec V8 was smooth and powerful, and the transmission is typical GM, meaning it provided quick, well-timed and seamless gear changes. With just over 5,000 pounds to haul around, one wouldn't expect great fuel mileage, but we were still appalled to see an average of just 11.7 miles per gallon displayed by the Envoy's trip computer. Granted, these vehicles were being flogged by lead-footed journalists, and the drive routes were mostly secondary roads. But still, that's pretty damn thirsty. Preliminary (and evidently optimistic) estimates for this configuration stand at 14 mpg city and 18 mpg highway.

As with other Envoys we've driven, the XUV has a comfortable ride that seems to come at the expense of handling performance. Obviously, this is an SUV and not a sport sedan, and it should be driven with that in mind. But when pushed while running through the curves (hey, it's our job!), the Envoy feels soft and the lazy, numb steering (surprising given its rack and pinion design) doesn't help matters much. Most folks, however, should find the Envoy a pleasant enough drive.

Trim levels echo the "other" Envoys, meaning base SLE and leather-lined SLT versions will be offered. Pricing (including destination) will range from $31,890 for a 2WD SLE to $38,715 for a 4WD SLT.

Inevitably, after we attend one of these product previews and while banging out our review, one of the questions that looms large is: "How well does the vehicle serve the consumer?" Although the Envoy XUV's power-retracting roof might at first seem like a "Gee, look at that" gimmick, it actually has real-world worth. No longer must one borrow a pickup when it's time to move the kid to college or transport that new fridge from Best Buy.

So yes, the Envoy XUV is a well-executed and versatile SUV that offers flexible hauling capability. But should you buy one, we'd suggest you resist the urge to tell your friends about the cool retracting roof.

Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV is offered in the following submodels: Envoy XUV SUV. Available styles include SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

