2004 GMC Envoy XUV Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, reconfigurable cargo area.
- Spongy suspension, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,004 - $5,609
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking to haul five people and the occasional eight-foot dresser in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XUV has the competition beat -- in fact, there really is no competition.
2004 Highlights
The Envoy XUV is an all-new model based on the Envoy XL sport-utility with the third-row seating area turned into a reconfigurable cargo hold a la Chevy Avalanche. But the XUV goes one better by offering a power-sliding rear roof section in addition to its fold-down midgate and all-weather cargo area.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Envoy XUV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
newfnlab,01/06/2012
I bought this vehicle new (very expensive). I have replaced over $1000 in rear door latches, obviously a defect,they only warrant 1 yr or 20K km, what does km have to do with a latch. GM head office doesn't like to return phone calls.. I finally spoke to her again & their decision was "your on your own". I have replaced the transfer case 1 1/2 yrs ago, now I have to replace the motor in it.Stranded again when gear shifter broke (it's plastic) go figure. No speadometer for over a year now (called cluster) would cost over $1000, neither heated seats work. My list goes on. I take care of my vehicles but this is ridiculous. GM does NOT stand behind their products. I will NEVER own another one.
Faith,08/12/2015
SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
The SUV that literally turns into a pickup is a great idea. Being able to lay a full sheet of drywall or plywood flat in the rear cargo area is another great design. My issue with the vehicle is all the repairs that have had to happen and I barely have break in mileage on the vehicle at 78,000. I've had to replace the thermostat; it's had 3 sets of tires; the front and rear sway bar links have been replaced; when I am sitting at a stop, the speedometer reads as high as 40 (this number varies at different times). Other instrument panel gauges often show the wrong information. And last but not least, I am now experiencing issues with the transmission. I've owned other GM vehicles and this has been my least favorite experience as far as repairs. I like the vehicle overall. I just don't thing I should have so many repair bills for 78,000 miles. I did have to replace the transmission ($2,900). I also had to have the instrument panel overhauled ($200). In addition, the midgate window regulator had to be replaced because one day it went down and wouldn't go back up. The vehicle recently turned 95,000 miles and finally seems to be in good working order. We'll see! Recent repair (08/2020) was a cracked fuel tank.It now has 106,000 miles.
chris2004envoy,11/23/2012
I have owned this vehicle for 6 years now, use it to tow skidoos in the winter, hauled just about everything in the back, drywall, garden supplies, wood, fridges, an oven etc. It now has 160,000 km on it and has suffered what I would consider less than average issues. Common problems for all Envoy models are the front bearings, instrument cluster and the inline 6 has a fairly light duty exhaust manifold which in my case cracked. The good news is the parts are easy to buy aftermarket replacements and I replaced the bearings myself. I found a guy who replaced all the faulty motors in the cluster too for 200$ cash and the exhaust manifold was 1000 dollar fix. Not bad for 9 years +
Baldbcool,05/08/2004
I really love my XUV. I went looking at the Durangos, Trailblazers and Volvos. The interiors were all cheesy. As soon as I say in the XUV I was hooked. The leather heated seats keep you warm and wrap around you. The retractable roof is a plus since I traded in my Ram for it. The V6 is powerful enough for what I need. The only negative is my own fault. I bought a black one and black is no fun to keep clean. But when its clean its the baddest looking SUV on the street.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
