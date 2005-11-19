Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, reconfigurable cargo area.
- Spongy suspension, numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
If you're looking to haul five people and the occasional eight-foot dresser in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XUV has the competition beat -- in fact, there really is no competition.
Everything electrical has gone wrong, gas gauge, speedometer, cd player, elec seat control, air conditioner dual accuator replaced both $1900, replaced thermostat and fan clutch, oh and wires were melting behind the controls of the Air Conditioner $490.00. I am the only owner and my miles are only at 55,000
I flew to Alabama from South Texas to get the XUV because it had been discontinued and was hard to find. I will keep my XUV until it dies, because of how versatile it is (SUV/Pickup). Not to mention how enjoyable it is to drive. I've taken it to the Smokey Mtns, the Ozarks as well as traveled home to Wisconsin from deep South Texas without any problems. To me this is the perfect travel vehicle.
At 40,000 miles my my gas gauge quit working and went I went to the dealer he said it's not a warranty and it would cost me over $600.00 to repair. Then, a week later, my control for my fan went out on the 5th speed and a week later the 4 speed went out. again the dealer seem to very surprised and said wow this never happens either and for 500.00 they could fix the switch. What I find amazing is my wife's van made by Chevrolet has the exact same problem. GMC have to be aware of this problem but they don't care and people wonder why imports are doing well. We also have a 94 Honda in our family with 200,000 miles and we've done nothing except oil changes and tires.
Rides like a dream. Looks exceptional, performs like a top of the line SUV should. Handles great in bad weather. OnStar gives me an added feeling of security, knowing that my wife and children are safe @ all times and just a push button away from help, allows me to rest easy. Sheer comfort! A joy to drive and plenty of room for all of us and our things. Towing capabilities are huge. I tow a 22 foot fishing boat with no trouble. The sliding rear roof feature has come in handy for my wife a couple times already. Bringing home large trees and shrubs for the garden, and I used it to bring home a new refrigerator. The only knock I could give, the gas mileage could be better.
|SLT Rwd 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SLE Rwd 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SLT 4WD 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SLE 4WD 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
The least-expensive 2005 GMC Envoy XUV is the 2005 GMC Envoy XUV SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,780.
Other versions include:
- SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,865
- SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,780
- SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $36,115
- SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $32,030
Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV Overview
The Used 2005 GMC Envoy XUV is offered in the following submodels: Envoy XUV SUV. Available styles include SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 GMC Envoy XUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Envoy XUV 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Envoy XUV.
