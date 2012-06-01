Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV for Sale Near Me
- 119,676 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 137,344 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy XUV
newfnlab,01/06/2012
I bought this vehicle new (very expensive). I have replaced over $1000 in rear door latches, obviously a defect,they only warrant 1 yr or 20K km, what does km have to do with a latch. GM head office doesn't like to return phone calls.. I finally spoke to her again & their decision was "your on your own". I have replaced the transfer case 1 1/2 yrs ago, now I have to replace the motor in it.Stranded again when gear shifter broke (it's plastic) go figure. No speadometer for over a year now (called cluster) would cost over $1000, neither heated seats work. My list goes on. I take care of my vehicles but this is ridiculous. GM does NOT stand behind their products. I will NEVER own another one.
