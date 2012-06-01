Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV for Sale Near Me

Jim Glover Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Owasso / Oklahoma

2004 GMC Envoy XUV 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD. Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. We know you have options when choosing where to buy your next vehicle, here are a few reasons why your best choice is right here at Jim Glover Dodge: -Honest and transparent pricing -No pressure environment -Free Carfax history report -Most value for your trade-in -The Glover Guarantee -Engines for Life -Five day exchange program -Free delivery within 100 miles. Odometer is 49045 miles below market average! Thank you for choosing Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, we appreciate the opportunity to earn your business for life. Whether you are looking for a new Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or pre-owned car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Claremore, Okmulgee, Stillwater, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Joplin, Coffeyville and Ft. Smith find the vehicle of their dreams! If you have any questions, please call us today at 918.401.4600 or inquire online at www.jimgloverdodge.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKET12S846198223

Stock: DC1279B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-06-2020