Used 1990 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews

Bought as 3rd car, now favorite vehicle Elliot , 07/11/2003 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Had it five years, since 70K miles. Now has 110K+ miles. Gas, oil, wiper blades, front brake pads, and one $57 emissions sensor. Slightly oversized tires have been so understressed, we're getting fantastic mileage from them. Most reliable vehicle I've owned in 30 years of driving.

Mighty Mite Aztroboy , 04/25/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Cool design, very utilitarian. Four wheel drive is great. Hard top is very safe. I like all the amenities of a larger SUV, but with the effeciancy and logic of a small car. The LSI model is the best way to go. Lots of upgradable parts available, even on e- bay. Rally wheels are cool on the LSI. Insurance is great and costs are minimum to keep this little truck. Great truck for smart drivers.

great little car - 2 repairs 12 years sejennin , 09/14/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful this is a great little very reliable car. I have only had 2 major repairs in the 13 years I have had the car. Of course I took care of regular preventive maintenance and that helped. The car sits high enough to see well in trafic. The seats are why I bought it. I am 6 ft tall and the head room is great. The swing open door in the back is more manageable than the swing up type. Loading groceries etc was always easy and very easy to unload. On the highway it is peppy and had good pick up nad go.

great car ctotal , 05/11/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful this is one of the best cars i have ever owned. it is great on gas 27+ mpg and now has 130,000 miles on it . and still running strong doesn't burn a drop of oil between oil changes.